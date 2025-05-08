William Nylander's sister Ella shares gameday experience from VIP box enjoying cookie and frosted cupcake at Scotiabank Arena

William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 in Game 2 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday. Nylander’s sister Ella was in attendance at the arena during the game on the night.

Ella Nylander shared a picture featuring her gameday experience at Scotiabank Arena on her Instagram stories. The photo was taken from a VIP suite showing a plate with a cookie and a blue-frosted cupcake rested on the counter in front of her.

It also showed a broadcast camera crew filming the action on the ice below during the game.

via Instagram /@ella.nylander

Florida struck first on the night as Aleksander Barkov scored on the power play, beating Joseph Woll from the left face-off dot. Toronto tied it up late in the first period when Max Pacioretty tipped in Morgan Rielly’s point shot during a Leafs power play.

After a turnover along the boards, Anton Lundell dropped the puck to Brad Marchand who cut across the crease and scored with a backhand just 15 seconds into the second period. William Nylander responded quickly for Toronto as he buried a pass from Pacioretty on a 2-on-1 rush to tie the game 2-2.

Max Domi gave the Leafs their first lead at 17:09 of the second, firing in a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Steven Lorentz on a 2-on-1. Florida answered early in the third. Just 17 seconds before Marner’s winner, Lundell tied the game 3-3 by redirecting Aaron Ekblad’s pass from the right boards.

Then at 5:50 of the third, Mitch Marner fired a shot from above the right face-off circle that beat Sergei Bobrovsky high on the blocker side. Toronto defended the lead with Bobrovsky pulled for the final 2:55, but the Panthers couldn’t break through.

William Nylander claims Game 3 in Florida will be a ‘huge battle’

During the post-game interview, William Nylander reflected on their win. He mentioned that he was happy with how the team performed and how they didn’t back down after the opponent scored.

Nylander also acknowledged that playing in Florida won’t be easy because they are a strong team. He said the next game will be another big challenge and the team needs to stay focused.

“Yeah I mean it's tough to play Florida,” he said. “I mean they're a great team. So I mean we know next game is going to be a huge battle and you know every game has been tight. So we just got to you know focus uh for the next game.”

When asked about the team’s success in transition, Nylander mentioned that Florida plays an aggressive style and while they’re good at it, the Leafs may have benefited from a few lucky bounces so far.

