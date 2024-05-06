Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander expressed his frustration regarding the team's first-round playoff exit. Despite battling back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Boston Bruins and pushing the series to a decisive Game 7, the Leafs ultimately fell short. They lost the game 2-1 and were finally out of the playoffs.

Nylander described te exit as "very frustrating," since he and Auston Matthews were a big part of the reason that the Leafs qualified for the playoffs in the first place.

"Yeah, obviously it's very frustrating. " Nylander said. "I mean we had a group, like I said we showed a lot of battle and we competed and showed our determination and I mean like every year, it's just as frustrating to lose, so it's hard to say anything else to that.'

Earlier, during a media briefing fresh after the loss, Nylander offered his support for the team's core, dismissing any doubts about their abilities.

“Look, I don't think there's an issue with the core," Nylander said, “I think we were (expletive) right there all series and battled hard, got to Game 7 and OT."

Having recently signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with the Leafs, William Nylander's place in the team is secure. However, uncertainties loom over the core group's future, especially considering the team's repeated postseason struggles despite their talent and high salaries.

William Nylander could potentially see the core four disperse

The Toronto Maple Leafs' "Core Four" is popular, featuring William Nylander, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares. Matthews led the NHL with 69 goals, while Nylander hit 98 points and Marner was on pace for over 100 before an injury.

“We've been through a lot together,” Matthews said. “We haven't quite gotten over that hump. But through the years, you grow and we become extremely close.”

Despite their success, the Leafs face a familiar disappointment: another early playoff exit, their seventh in eight years. In the 2024 series against the Bruins, Matthews performed well, and Nylander scored crucial goals, but Marner and Tavares struggled. The team's power play was notably ineffective.

Questions arise about the future of this core group, which forms a significant portion of the team's salary cap. Changes may be imminent, especially as key players like Marner approach contract negotiations.