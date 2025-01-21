William Nylander makes feelings known about Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-game winning streak after win over Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander shared his thoughts on the team's three-game winning streak following their impressive 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

After a tough stretch that saw them lose three consecutive games, the Leafs regained their winning form, a trend emphasized by their performance against the Lightning.

Nylander praised goalie Joseph Woll, who made 27 saves, acknowledging his crucial saves that helped maintain the Maple Leafs' lead (starts 9:10 onwards):

"I thought we were just creating. Woll played great,” William Nylander said. “He made a couple huge saves (earlier in the game) to keep us in the lead.”

Nylander also played a key role, extending the Toronto Maple Leafs' lead to 2:0 at 13:45 in the second period. Reflecting on his goal, he credited his teammates' strong defensive play.

"Yeah, just, I mean, great defensive play there by Stevie and Mo, and then we're able to poke it by and get some separation," Nylander said.

When asked about the Maple Leafs' three-game winning streak, William Nylander gave a succinct response:

"It doesn’t matter," he added.

With their latest win, the Toronto Maple Leafs improved to 30-16-2 and are five points clear of the Florida Panthers atop the Atlantic Division.

The Leafs will continue their homestand when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Arena next on Wednesday. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Tampa Bay Lightning

On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs faced off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena.

Auston Matthews opened the scoring for the home team at 4:06 of the first period, which turned out to be the only goal of the period. William Nylander extended the Leafs' lead at 13:45 in the second.

With less than four minutes remaining in the period, Nick Paul cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Lightning. However, late in the period, Matthew Knies restored the Leafs' two-goal advantage.

Coming into the third period, Darren Raddysh brought the Lightning within one goal, at 3-2. Knies then netted his second on the power play, narrowing the gap to 4-3 for the Bolts.

However, a late empty-net goal from Mitch Marner sealed victory for the Maple Leafs, ending the game 5-3.

