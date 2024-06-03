"Win the cup first" "Get outta our barn" - NHL community reacts to Oilers fans' chants drowning out Peter DeBoer's press conference after playoff exit

The Edmonton Oilers have secured their spot in the Stanley Cup Final for the eighth time in franchise history, thanks to a thrilling 2-1 victory in Game 6 over the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place. A crucial part of this victory was the outstanding performance by Stuart Skinner, who made 34 saves.

Power-play goals by Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman also played a significant role in the win, helping the Oilers get back to the finals for the first time since 2006.

Following the game, Oilers fans were ecstatic with their loud chants of

"We Want The Cup"

These chants were so intense that they even interrupted the post-game press conference of the Dallas Stars head coach, Peter DeBoer.

NHL fans had mixed reactions to the event on X (formerly Twitter).

"Sounds like the presser when he coached Vegas …," one fan commented.

One fan commented:

"Win The Cup first, then they can chant that. The Dallas fans are currently singing along to 'Living on a Prayer' at their watch party as they don't realize their season is over."

Another fan reacted:

"Get outta our barn! See ya!" expressing their relief and satisfaction at the Oilers' victory.

Not all reactions were positive, however. Some fans expressed their frustration about the outcome.

"Here is my chant/ It is rigged ! It is rigged!" One comment read.

While another remarked on DeBoer's history in the playoffs.

"Pete DeBoer doing what he does best. Choke in the playoffs,"the fan commented.

Despite the mixed feelings, one fan captured the general excitement in Edmonton.

"It’s gonna get louder for awhile...a couple weeks anyways," a fan tweeted.

In his press conference, DeBoer expressed pride in his team's effort, acknowledging the narrow margins that often define playoff hockey.

"Proud of our group, proud of our fight, proud of our battle, You're just gutted. You know, they did leave everything out there. You know, should be going for a game, going to play a game seven. We're not. You have to give Edmonton credit," DeBoer said.

"Their power play, particularly over the last two games, was good and their goaltender was good. ... So anyway, I don't know. It's tough, tough to, tough to swallow," DeBoer added.

NHL 2024 Stanley Cup Final will feature Edmonton Oilers against Florida Panthers

Connor McDavid, in his ninth NHL season, guided Edmonton to its first Stanley Cup final since 2006. Under new coach Kris Knoblauch, the EDM rebounded from their early season struggles and finished the regular season well. Edmonton's top players dominate postseason scoring, with McDavid in charge.

The Oilers' power play and penalty kill have been crucial, while Florida's special teams have also been strong. The Panthers, last year's finalists, are healthier and deeper this season.

Goaltending could be pivotal, with Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky facing Edmonton's Stuart Skinner. Both teams are on winning streaks entering the final. The EDM aim for their first Cup since 1990, while the Panthers seek their first-ever championship. The series begins next Saturday.