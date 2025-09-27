"Winner takes the number": James Reimer teases Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews over #34 jersey

Toronto Maple Leafs newly-signed goaltender James Reimer poked some stuff with captain Auston Matthews over the #34 jersey.Reimer, who played with the Maple Leafs for parts of six seasons, wore #34 before Matthews joined the club in 2016. Since then, the Toronto superstar has laid an ironclad claim on the number.Now that Reimer has returned to the club, he’s looking to reclaim his old jersey number. But Auston Matthews won’t be giving it up so easily. So, Reimer had this solution in mind:“We had a little bit of a tussle, and we kind of figured that probably Monday, in practice, we'll have a bout at centre. Winner takes the number.”The comments, as quoted by Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, show a comical side to the friendly rivalries that emerge among teammates. Reimer, of course, will not be wrestling the jersey number away from Auston Matthews.But the comments, nevertheless, highlight a playful side fans don’t always get to see from their favorite stars.The Maple Leafs signed Reimer to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) earlier this week. The deal comes amid concerns regarding goalie Joseph Woll, who took a leave of absence. The Leafs moved quickly to bring back the former fan favorite to potentially back up incumbent Anthony Stolarz.James Reimer, Auston Matthews settle jersey number issue for nowReimers, who's worn #47 in previous seasons, will likely continue doing so in Toronto - Source: ImagnJames Reimer and Auston Matthews have apparently settled the jersey issue for the time being. Reimer hit the ice for practice on Saturday morning, sporting #47 on his jersey. The number has been the one the 37-year-old netminder has worn over the last couple of seasons.Here’s a look at the Reimer’s “temporary” jersey number:Unless James Reimer and Auston Matthews seriously go toe-to-toe to settle the jersey number issue, the likelihood is that Reimer will stick with #47.The veteran goalie got some work in with his new jersey number as he limbers up for playing time. Reimer could see some action on Saturday night as the Maple Leafs take on the Montreal Canadiens in a rematch of Thursday night’s blowout win.The Leafs took that game 7-2. Dennis Hildeby got the start in that game. So, there’s a fair chance fans will get a chance to see the newest Maple Leafs’ goalie hit the ice as the club determines what the picture will look like in the crease heading into Opening Night on October 8 in Montreal.