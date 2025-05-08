Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel spoke clearly after his team’s loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. The Jets lost 3-2 to the Stars in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Arniel said the Jets did not play like it was a playoff game and likened their performance to a regular-season tilt.
"There was a lot of sloppiness in that game," Arniel said. "That did not feel like a playoff game in Game 1 in Round 2. That felt like game 45 in the middle of December."
Arniel stressed the need for the team to play the right way together. He added that the team cannot rely on past wins to carry them forward.
"Obviously we know the high we're on coming off that St. Louis game but man this is the playoffs," Arniel said. "That's a game, no matter how you start,... It's one of those ones that there's a way we have to play as a group, and that's not how we played tonight."
Winnipeg scored first in the second period with a goal by Nino Niederreiter. But Mikko Rantanen scored three straight goals for Dallas to give them a 3-1 lead.
Rantanen tied the game with his first goal at 08:43 with a poke shot, and later gave Dallas the lead with a tip-in shot. He completed his hat trick with a power-play goal that went off a Jets defenseman.
Mark Scheifele made it 3-2 shortly after with a goal from the slot. Scheifele had missed two games due to injury. After that, the Stars defended well to win the game.
Winnipeg Jets star goalie Connor Hellebuyck struggles against Mikko Rantanen in Game 1 loss
Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots for the Winnipeg Jets but gave up three goals in the second period. Rantanen scored all three goals within a short eight-minute stretch.
Hellebuyck, who is a Vezina Trophy finalist this season with 47 wins, has been uneven in the playoffs. Although he played better at home, he had a rough first-round series against the St. Louis Blues, where he had a 3.85 GAA over seven games.
Rantanen now has 14 points in his last four games. He has played a part in 12 straight goals for the Stars, and Jake Oettinger helped with 30 saves in the win.
The Winnipeg Jets will need a better effort from him in Game 2, which is set for Friday night in Winnipeg.
