Winnipeg Jets vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 23rd February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 23, 2024 15:06 GMT
The Winnipeg Jets will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, February 23, at 8:30 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.

Winnipeg, with a record of 34 wins, 15 losses, and 5 overtime losses, secured a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild in their most recent game on February 20, playing at home.

Meanwhile, with a record of 15 wins, 39 losses, and 3 overtime losses, the Chicago Blackhawks played their last game at home on February 21, suffering a 3-1 defeat against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Jets are the NHL's leading defense, having conceded 127 total goals, and will face the league's lowest-scoring offense, the Blackhawks, who have scored 118 goals.

Over the past 10 games, the Jets are 4-5-1, netting 20 goals during that period. On the other hand, the Chicago Blackhawks have struggled in their last 10 contests, going 1-8-1 and managing 16 goals.

Winnipeg Jets projected lineups

Forwards

  • Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi
  • Cole Perfetti - Sean Monahan - Nikolaj Ehlers
  • Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
  • Morgan Barron - Vladislav Namestnikov - Alex Iafallo

Defensemen

  • Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
  • Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk
  • Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

  • Connor Hellebuyck
  • Laurent Brossoit

Winnipeg Jets starting goalie

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Jets. Here are his stats for this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 40
  • Games Started (GS): 40
  • Wins: 26
  • Losses: 11
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
  • Goals Against (GA): 88
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.20
  • Shots Against (SA): 1167
  • Saves (SV): 1079
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .925
  • Shutouts (SO): 3
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 60 minutes and 4 seconds

Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups

Forwards

  • Nick Foligno - Connor Bedard - Philipp Kurashev
  • Colin Blackwell - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson
  • Anthony Beauvillier - Tyler Johnson - Taylor Raddysh
  • Ryan Donato - MacKenzie Entwistle - Reese Johnson

Defensemen

  • Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones
  • Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna
  • Isaak Phillips - Jarred Tinordi

Goalies

  • Petr Mrazek
  • Arvid Soderblom

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie

Petr Mrazek is expected to start for the Blackhawks. Here are his stats for this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 39
  • Games Started (GS): 37
  • Wins: 13
  • Losses: 22
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 110
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.99
  • Shots Against (SA): 1215
  • Saves (SV): 1105
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .909
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 37 seconds

