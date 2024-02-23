Winnipeg Jets vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 23rd February, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, February 23, at 8:30 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.

Winnipeg, with a record of 34 wins, 15 losses, and 5 overtime losses, secured a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild in their most recent game on February 20, playing at home.

Meanwhile, with a record of 15 wins, 39 losses, and 3 overtime losses, the Chicago Blackhawks played their last game at home on February 21, suffering a 3-1 defeat against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Jets are the NHL's leading defense, having conceded 127 total goals, and will face the league's lowest-scoring offense, the Blackhawks, who have scored 118 goals.

Over the past 10 games, the Jets are 4-5-1, netting 20 goals during that period. On the other hand, the Chicago Blackhawks have struggled in their last 10 contests, going 1-8-1 and managing 16 goals.

Winnipeg Jets projected lineups

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti - Sean Monahan - Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron - Vladislav Namestnikov - Alex Iafallo

Defensemen

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Winnipeg Jets starting goalie

Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Jets. Here are his stats for this season:

Games Played (GP): 40

Games Started (GS): 40

Wins: 26

Losses: 11

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 88

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.20

Shots Against (SA): 1167

Saves (SV): 1079

Save Percentage (SV%): .925

Shutouts (SO): 3

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 60 minutes and 4 seconds

Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups

Forwards

Nick Foligno - Connor Bedard - Philipp Kurashev

Colin Blackwell - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson

Anthony Beauvillier - Tyler Johnson - Taylor Raddysh

Ryan Donato - MacKenzie Entwistle - Reese Johnson

Defensemen

Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna

Isaak Phillips - Jarred Tinordi

Goalies

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie

Petr Mrazek

Petr Mrazek is expected to start for the Blackhawks. Here are his stats for this season:

Games Played (GP): 39

Games Started (GS): 37

Wins: 13

Losses: 22

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 110

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.99

Shots Against (SA): 1215

Saves (SV): 1105

Save Percentage (SV%): .909

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 37 seconds