Winnipeg Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th March, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena on Sunday, with the puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, Bally Sports and BSOH.
The contest can also be listened to on The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio 1460 AM and CFRW TSN Radio 1290.
The Winnipeg Jets are 42-19-5 after winning their most recent game 6-0 against the Anaheim Ducks. The Jets have won three of their past five games. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a 23-33-11 record after defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-2 in their last matchup. Columbus has won two games out of the last five.
Winnipeg Jets’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Alex Iafallo
- Nikolaj Ehlers - Sean Monahan - Tyler Toffoli
- Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
- Morgan Barron - David Gustafsson - Vladislav Namestnikov
Defensemen
- Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
- Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk
- Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
- Connor Hellebuyck - Laurent Brossoit
Injuries
- Mark Scheifele (illness)
- Gabriel Vilardi (spleen)
Winnipeg Jets starting goalie
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Jets. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 48
- Wins: 30
- Losses: 15
- Draws: 3
- Goals Conceded: 112
- Goals Per Game: 2.34
- Shots Against: 1426
- Save Percentage: .921
- Shutouts: 4
- Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 58 seconds
Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineups
Forwards
- Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Alex Nylander
- Alexandre Texier - Cole Sillinger - Kirill Marchenko
- Mikael Pyyhtia - Dmitri Voronkov - Trey Fix-Wolansky
- Mathieu Olivier - Brendan Gaunce - Carson Meyer
Defensemen
- Ivan Provorov - Zach Werenski
- Jake Christiansen - Damon Severson
- Jake Bean - Erik Gudbranson
Goalies
- Elvis Merzlikins - Daniil Tarasov
Injuries
- Justin Danforth (concussion)
- Yegor Chinakhov (upper-body)
- Sean Kuraly (lower body)
- Kent Johnson (shoulder)
- Patrik Laine (collarbone)
- Adam Boqvist (upper-body)
- Adam Fantilli: out (leg)
Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalie
Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start for the Blue Jackets. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 37
- Wins: 12
- Losses: 14
- Draws: 8
- Goals Conceded: 109
- Goals Per Game: 3.25
- Shots Against: 1121
- Save Percentage: .903
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 26 seconds