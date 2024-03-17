Winnipeg Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th March, 2024

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 17, 2024 14:20 GMT
The Winnipeg Jets will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena on Sunday, with the puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, Bally Sports and BSOH.

The contest can also be listened to on The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio 1460 AM and CFRW TSN Radio 1290.

The Winnipeg Jets are 42-19-5 after winning their most recent game 6-0 against the Anaheim Ducks. The Jets have won three of their past five games. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a 23-33-11 record after defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-2 in their last matchup. Columbus has won two games out of the last five.

Winnipeg Jets’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Alex Iafallo
  • Nikolaj Ehlers - Sean Monahan - Tyler Toffoli
  • Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
  • Morgan Barron - David Gustafsson - Vladislav Namestnikov

Defensemen

  • Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
  • Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk
  • Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

  • Connor Hellebuyck - Laurent Brossoit

Injuries

  • Mark Scheifele (illness)
  • Gabriel Vilardi (spleen)

Winnipeg Jets starting goalie

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Jets. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 48
  • Wins: 30
  • Losses: 15
  • Draws: 3
  • Goals Conceded: 112
  • Goals Per Game: 2.34
  • Shots Against: 1426
  • Save Percentage: .921
  • Shutouts: 4
  • Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 58 seconds

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineups

Forwards

  • Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Alex Nylander
  • Alexandre Texier - Cole Sillinger - Kirill Marchenko
  • Mikael Pyyhtia - Dmitri Voronkov - Trey Fix-Wolansky
  • Mathieu Olivier - Brendan Gaunce - Carson Meyer

Defensemen

  • Ivan Provorov - Zach Werenski
  • Jake Christiansen - Damon Severson
  • Jake Bean - Erik Gudbranson

Goalies

  • Elvis Merzlikins - Daniil Tarasov

Injuries

  • Justin Danforth (concussion)
  • Yegor Chinakhov (upper-body)
  • Sean Kuraly (lower body)
  • Kent Johnson (shoulder)
  • Patrik Laine (collarbone)
  • Adam Boqvist (upper-body)
  • Adam Fantilli: out (leg)

Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalie

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start for the Blue Jackets. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 37
  • Wins: 12
  • Losses: 14
  • Draws: 8
  • Goals Conceded: 109
  • Goals Per Game: 3.25
  • Shots Against: 1121
  • Save Percentage: .903
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 26 seconds

