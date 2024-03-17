Winnipeg Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th March, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena on Sunday, with the puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, Bally Sports and BSOH.

The contest can also be listened to on The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio 1460 AM and CFRW TSN Radio 1290.

The Winnipeg Jets are 42-19-5 after winning their most recent game 6-0 against the Anaheim Ducks. The Jets have won three of their past five games. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a 23-33-11 record after defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-2 in their last matchup. Columbus has won two games out of the last five.

Winnipeg Jets’ projected lineups

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sean Monahan - Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron - David Gustafsson - Vladislav Namestnikov

Defensemen

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck - Laurent Brossoit

Injuries

Mark Scheifele (illness)

Gabriel Vilardi (spleen)

Winnipeg Jets starting goalie

Winnipeg Jets - Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Jets. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 48

Wins: 30

Losses: 15

Draws: 3

Goals Conceded: 112

Goals Per Game: 2.34

Shots Against: 1426

Save Percentage: .921

Shutouts: 4

Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 58 seconds

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineups

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Alex Nylander

Alexandre Texier - Cole Sillinger - Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia - Dmitri Voronkov - Trey Fix-Wolansky

Mathieu Olivier - Brendan Gaunce - Carson Meyer

Defensemen

Ivan Provorov - Zach Werenski

Jake Christiansen - Damon Severson

Jake Bean - Erik Gudbranson

Goalies

Elvis Merzlikins - Daniil Tarasov

Injuries

Justin Danforth (concussion)

Yegor Chinakhov (upper-body)

Sean Kuraly (lower body)

Kent Johnson (shoulder)

Patrik Laine (collarbone)

Adam Boqvist (upper-body)

Adam Fantilli: out (leg)

Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalie

Columbus Blue Jackets - Elvis Merzlikins

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start for the Blue Jackets. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 37

Wins: 12

Losses: 14

Draws: 8

Goals Conceded: 109

Goals Per Game: 3.25

Shots Against: 1121

Save Percentage: .903

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 26 seconds