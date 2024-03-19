Winnipeg Jets vs New York Rangers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Mar. 19 2024

The excitement in the NHL reaches a crescendo as the New York Rangers and the Winnipeg Jets gear up for an epic clash on Tuesday evening.

The Eastern Conference's No. 2 team, the Rangers, host the Western Conference's No. 2 team, the Jets, at the iconic Madison Square Garden at 7:00 p.m. ET. Hockey enthusiasts can catch all the action live on ESPN+ and MSG.

Winnipeg Jets vs New York Rangers: Game Info

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 19

Tuesday, Mar. 19 Time: 7:00 p.m.ET

7:00 p.m.ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG.

ESPN+, MSG. Live Stream: Hulu and FuboTV (free trial)

Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview

The Winnipeg Jets hold a commendable record of 43-19-5 overall and have displayed their strength on the road with a 20-10-3 record. They have also capitalized on power-play opportunities, winning 12 of 18 games when scoring a power-play goal.

The Jets are riding high after a dominant 6-1 win on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets on the same day. In their last 10 games, the Jets are 6-4-0.

Winnipeg Jets: Key Players and Injuries

For the Winnipeg Jets, Tyler Toffoli's 30 goals and 19 assists stand out, along with Joshua Morrissey's consistent contributions from the blue line.

In terms of injuries, the Jets are without Gabriel Vilardi due to a spleen injury.

New York Rangers: Game Preview

The Rangers have an overall record of 45-19-4, with a stellar home record of 24-8-0. They have been particularly effective when opponents commit more penalties, going 24-7-1.

The Rangers enter this game on a high note, having secured a convincing 5-2 victory at home against the New York Islanders in their last outing on Mar. 17. In their last 10 games, the Rangers have a 6-3-1 record.

New York Rangers: Key Players and Injuries

Key players to watch for the Rangers include Artemi Panarin, who has been outstanding with 38 goals and 55 assists. Vincent Trocheck has four goals and five assists in the last 10 games.

The Rangers are dealing with day-to-day concerns for Ryan Lindgren (lower body) and have key players like Jacob Trouba (lower body), Blake Wheeler (out for the season with a lower-body injury), and Filip Chytil (out for the season with an upper-body injury) sidelined.

Previous faceoff between Jets and Rangers

It's the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the Rangers securing a 3-2 overtime victory in their previous NHL clash.