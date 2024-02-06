Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups, starting goalies for today, 6th February, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets (30-12-5) enter their upcoming clash against the Pittsburgh Penguins (22-17-7) at PPG Paints Arena with only one player on the injury report.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6, with the puck dropping at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT. In their previous match on January 27, Pittsburgh secured a 3-2 home victory against the Montreal Canadiens.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg faced a 4-2 defeat at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their last game.

Winnipeg Jets projected lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor- Mark Scheifele- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti- Sean Monahan- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter- Adam Lowry- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron- Vladislav Namestnikov- Alex Iafallo

Defensemen

Josh Morrissey- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg- Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Winnipeg Jets starting goalie

Winnipeg Jets- Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Winnipeg Jets. Here are his key stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 35

Games Started (GS): 35

Wins (W): 23

Losses (L): 9

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 77

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.20

Shots Against (SA): 1017

Saves (SV): 940

Save Percentage (SV%): 0.924

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 60 minutes and 6 seconds (60:06)

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups

Forwards

Jake Guentzel- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith- Evgeni Malkin- Drew O'Connor

Rickard Rakell- Lars Eller-Jesse Puljujarvi

Jansen Harkins- Noel Acciari- Jeff Carter

Defensemen

Marcus Pettersson- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph- Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie

Pittsburgh Penguins: Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry is expected to start for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here are his key stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 32

Games Started (GS): 31

Wins (W): 13

Losses (L): 14

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 74

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.53

Shots Against (SA): 853

Saves (SV): 779

Save Percentage (SV%): .913

Shutouts (SO): 5

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 46 seconds (54:46)