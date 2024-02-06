  • home icon
  • Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups, starting goalies for today, 6th February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 06, 2024 15:47 GMT
The Winnipeg Jets (30-12-5) enter their upcoming clash against the Pittsburgh Penguins (22-17-7) at PPG Paints Arena with only one player on the injury report.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6, with the puck dropping at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT. In their previous match on January 27, Pittsburgh secured a 3-2 home victory against the Montreal Canadiens.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg faced a 4-2 defeat at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their last game.

Winnipeg Jets projected lineup

Forwards

  • Kyle Connor- Mark Scheifele- Gabriel Vilardi
  • Cole Perfetti- Sean Monahan- Nikolaj Ehlers
  • Nino Niederreiter- Adam Lowry- Mason Appleton
  • Morgan Barron- Vladislav Namestnikov- Alex Iafallo

Defensemen

  • Josh Morrissey- Dylan DeMelo
  • Brenden Dillon- Neal Pionk
  • Dylan Samberg- Nate Schmidt

Goalies

  • Connor Hellebuyck
  • Laurent Brossoit

Winnipeg Jets starting goalie

Winnipeg Jets- Connor Hellebuyck
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Winnipeg Jets. Here are his key stats for the season:

  • Games Played (GP): 35
  • Games Started (GS): 35
  • Wins (W): 23
  • Losses (L): 9
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
  • Goals Against (GA): 77
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.20
  • Shots Against (SA): 1017
  • Saves (SV): 940
  • Save Percentage (SV%): 0.924
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 60 minutes and 6 seconds (60:06)

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups

Forwards

  • Jake Guentzel- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust
  • Reilly Smith- Evgeni Malkin- Drew O'Connor
  • Rickard Rakell- Lars Eller-Jesse Puljujarvi
  • Jansen Harkins- Noel Acciari- Jeff Carter

Defensemen

  • Marcus Pettersson- Kris Letang
  • Ryan Graves- Erik Karlsson
  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph- Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies

  • Tristan Jarry
  • Alex Nedeljkovic

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie

Pittsburgh Penguins: Tristan Jarry
Tristan Jarry is expected to start for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here are his key stats for the season:

  • Games Played (GP): 32
  • Games Started (GS): 31
  • Wins (W): 13
  • Losses (L): 14
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
  • Goals Against (GA): 74
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.53
  • Shots Against (SA): 853
  • Saves (SV): 779
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .913
  • Shutouts (SO): 5
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 46 seconds (54:46)

