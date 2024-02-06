Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups, starting goalies for today, 6th February, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets (30-12-5) enter their upcoming clash against the Pittsburgh Penguins (22-17-7) at PPG Paints Arena with only one player on the injury report.
The game is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6, with the puck dropping at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT. In their previous match on January 27, Pittsburgh secured a 3-2 home victory against the Montreal Canadiens.
Meanwhile, Winnipeg faced a 4-2 defeat at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their last game.
Winnipeg Jets projected lineup
Forwards
- Kyle Connor- Mark Scheifele- Gabriel Vilardi
- Cole Perfetti- Sean Monahan- Nikolaj Ehlers
- Nino Niederreiter- Adam Lowry- Mason Appleton
- Morgan Barron- Vladislav Namestnikov- Alex Iafallo
Defensemen
- Josh Morrissey- Dylan DeMelo
- Brenden Dillon- Neal Pionk
- Dylan Samberg- Nate Schmidt
Goalies
- Connor Hellebuyck
- Laurent Brossoit
Winnipeg Jets starting goalie
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Winnipeg Jets. Here are his key stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 35
- Games Started (GS): 35
- Wins (W): 23
- Losses (L): 9
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
- Goals Against (GA): 77
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.20
- Shots Against (SA): 1017
- Saves (SV): 940
- Save Percentage (SV%): 0.924
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 60 minutes and 6 seconds (60:06)
Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups
Forwards
- Jake Guentzel- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust
- Reilly Smith- Evgeni Malkin- Drew O'Connor
- Rickard Rakell- Lars Eller-Jesse Puljujarvi
- Jansen Harkins- Noel Acciari- Jeff Carter
Defensemen
- Marcus Pettersson- Kris Letang
- Ryan Graves- Erik Karlsson
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph- Chad Ruhwedel
Goalies
- Tristan Jarry
- Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie
Tristan Jarry is expected to start for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here are his key stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 32
- Games Started (GS): 31
- Wins (W): 13
- Losses (L): 14
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 74
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.53
- Shots Against (SA): 853
- Saves (SV): 779
- Save Percentage (SV%): .913
- Shutouts (SO): 5
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 46 seconds (54:46)