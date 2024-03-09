Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 9th 2024

The No. 1 Vancouver Canucks will play the No. 3 Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, March 9, at 10:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Vancouver is 41-17-7 overall, including an impressive 20-6-3 performance at home. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets are 40-17-5 overall, with a notable 19-9-3 performance on the road.
This encounter marks the second team meeting this season, with the Jets emerging victorious in the previous matchup with a 4-2 win.
Elias Pettersson has contributed 30 goals and 48 assists for the Canucks. J.T. Miller has seven goals and seven assists in the last 10 games.
Joshua Morrissey leads with eight goals and 44 assists for the Jets. Sean Monahan contributed seven goals and two assists in the last 10 games.
Winnipeg Jets projected lineups
Forwards
- Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Vladislav Namestnikov
- Nikolaj Ehlers - Sean Monahan - Alex Iafallo
- Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
- Morgan Barron - Rasmus Kupari - Cole Perfetti
Defencemen
- Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
- Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk
- Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
- Connor Hellebuyck
- Laurent Brossoit
Winnipeg Jets starting goalie
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Winnipeg Jets. Here are his stats for this NHL season:
- Games Played (GP): 45
- Games Started (GS): 45
- Wins: 29
- Losses (L): 13
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
- Goals Against (GA): 103
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.29
- Shots Against (SA): 1328
- Saves (SV): 1225
- Save Percentage (SV%): 92.2%
- Shutouts (SO): 3
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 60 minutes
Vancouver Canucks projected lineups
Forwards
- Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Pius Suter
- Ilya Mikheyev - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
- Vasily Podkolzin - Elias Lindholm - Conor Garland
- Phil Di Giuseppe - Teddy Blueger - Sam Lafferty
Defencemen
- Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
- Ian Cole - Carson Soucy
- Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen
Goalie
- Thatcher Demko
- Casey DeSmith
Vancouver Canucks starting goalie
Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Vancouver Canucks. Here are his stats for this season:
- Games Played (GP): 48
- Games Started (GS): 48
- Wins: 33
- Losses (L): 13
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 119
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.49
- Shots Against (SA): 1415
- Saves (SV): 1296
- Save Percentage (SV%): 91.6%
- Shutouts (SO): 5
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 46 seconds