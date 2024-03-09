Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 9th 2024

The No. 1 Vancouver Canucks will play the No. 3 Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, March 9, at 10:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Vancouver is 41-17-7 overall, including an impressive 20-6-3 performance at home. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets are 40-17-5 overall, with a notable 19-9-3 performance on the road.

This encounter marks the second team meeting this season, with the Jets emerging victorious in the previous matchup with a 4-2 win.

Elias Pettersson has contributed 30 goals and 48 assists for the Canucks. J.T. Miller has seven goals and seven assists in the last 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey leads with eight goals and 44 assists for the Jets. Sean Monahan contributed seven goals and two assists in the last 10 games.

Winnipeg Jets projected lineups

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Vladislav Namestnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sean Monahan - Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron - Rasmus Kupari - Cole Perfetti

Defencemen

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Winnipeg Jets starting goalie

Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Winnipeg Jets. Here are his stats for this NHL season:

Games Played (GP): 45

Games Started (GS): 45

Wins: 29

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 103

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.29

Shots Against (SA): 1328

Saves (SV): 1225

Save Percentage (SV%): 92.2%

Shutouts (SO): 3

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 60 minutes

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Forwards

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Pius Suter

Ilya Mikheyev - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Vasily Podkolzin - Elias Lindholm - Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe - Teddy Blueger - Sam Lafferty

Defencemen

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Ian Cole - Carson Soucy

Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen

Goalie

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Vancouver Canucks. Here are his stats for this season:

Games Played (GP): 48

Games Started (GS): 48

Wins: 33

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 119

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.49

Shots Against (SA): 1415

Saves (SV): 1296

Save Percentage (SV%): 91.6%

Shutouts (SO): 5

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 46 seconds