"Wish he did this a lot more man": NHL fans react as Canucks HC Rick Tocchet goes off on referee after penalty call

Rick Tocchet was frustrated as the Vancouver Canucks lost 4-1 to the Dallas Stars on Sunday at Rogers Arena. Vancouver struggled to create offense, ending its two-game win streak. It dominated the face-offs with 57.7% and outshot the Stars 23-19 but failed to score goals.

During the game, Canucks coach Rick Tocchet was caught on a hot mic yelling at a referee after a penalty call. A fan shared a video of Tocchet shouting at the referees on X.

Other fans joined in the comments section to share their response to Tocchet's show of passion.

"Wish he did this a lot more man," one fan said.

"I thought he was telling them to do their job lmao. Refs trying their hardest to get their Stars parlays to hit," another joked.

"Pretty rich coming from the guy that made the playoffs once on the back of an unsustainable heater for two thirds of the year last season. (Not counting the joke bubble Covid playoff of 2020)," a fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions to Rick Tocchet's yelling moment:

"Good to see a little more emotion from coach Tocchet," a fan said.

"Love this - the officiating needs to be highlighted more," another fan said.

"I think refs should be allowed to yell back and laugh at him about his career winning percentage as a coach," a fan wrote.

Dallas Stars beat Canucks 4-1, Rick Tocchet wants more scoring

After the Dallas Stars beat the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at Rogers Arena, Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that his team needs to score more.

“We're in the thick of the race. We need some desperation,” Tocchet said, (via NHL.com).

“You’ve got to feel comfortable in tight games. The good teams have a comfort level, but you need a cushion, you need some goals. We’ve got to score some goals, right? We had some opportunities, but maybe not enough, right?”

The Canucks are one point behind Calgary for the final playoff spot.

Thomas Harley gave Dallas the lead at 5:17 of the second period. Vancouver tied the game at 11:35 when Derek Forbort scored his first goal in over two years.

Mikael Granlund made it 2-1 for Dallas with 26 seconds left in the second period. Rantanen won a face-off, and Matt Duchene passed to Cody Ceci for a point shot. Granlund scored off the rebound.

Jason Robertson increased the lead to 3-1 at 8:26 of the third period before Rantanen secured the win with an empty-net goal with 1:08 left.

