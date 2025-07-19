With Connor McDavid free agency rumors refusing to die down, NHL analyst weighs in on Oilers star's future

NHL analyst Gene Principe shared his take on the future of Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.McDavid is entering the final year of his eight-year $100 million contract and became eligible to sign an extension on July 1. However, he has yet to ink a new deal, fueling speculation that he may test free agency.Principe suggested that McDavid's message to Oilers fans after last season's Stanley Cup loss indicated that he plans to stay in Edmonton.&quot;You know, one of the great questions that he answered was message to the fans,&quot; Principe said on Friday, via the &quot;Spittin' Chiclets&quot; podcast. &quot;And he spoke of how difficult it's been, but how enjoyable it's been. And he said, you know, stick with us, because for all of us, it's going to pay off.&quot;To me, that was, that was kind of better than, you know, I love you. To me, that was, I'm saying to you and to everybody, stick with it. We got this. We're going to get this. Continue to be patient and continue to love us, and I promise you, we'll give you the love that you want with the Stanley Cup.&quot;Principe added there’s no certainty McDavid will commit to a long-term extension, but he’s not worried about it. From everything he’s observed and heard, there’s never been any indication that McDavid doesn't like being in Edmonton.Connor McDavid's message to Oilers fansConnor McDavid helped lead Edmonton to consecutive Stanley Cup Finals appearances, although they came up short against Florida both times. During his exit interview, McDavid gave a message to the team's fans.“My message to the fans would be to keep being patient and keep believing,&quot; McDavid said on June 20. &quot;They’ve been through a lot just like our team has, the emotional highs and the lows. I look at what these playoff runs do to my family and it’s hard on them.&quot;The star center acknowledged that it's tough on the fans and everyone involved (losing in the Stanley Cup Final). However, he said that when the time comes, it will all be worth it.McDavid finished the 2024-25 regular season with 26 goals and 100 points in 67 games. He added 33 more points in the playoffs.