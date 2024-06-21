"Without a doubt McJesus" "Any answer other than “Barkov” is wrong": NHL fans debate Conn Smythe winner between Connor McDavid & 2 Panthers stars

The 2023-24 Stanley Cup Final has been a thrilling series between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

As the series approaches Game 6 on Friday night, NHL fans are busily engaged in spirited debates about who should be awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the most valuable player of the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Many fans on X/Twitter were adamant that Oilers captain Connor McDavid is the clear frontrunner for the award:

"With out a doubt mcJesus," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

McDavid had back-to-back four-point performances in Games 4 and 5. He also has 42 points through eight goals and 34 assists in the playoffs, ranking him fourth in NHL history for the most points in a single postseason.

However, some fans argued for Panthers' Aleksander Barkov to be the winner.

One fan said:

"Any answer other than 'Barkov' is wrong."

Barkov has scored seven goals and provided 14 assists in 22 playoff games this postseason.

Another fan supported Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky for the award:

"If panthers win bob all day,yeah he hasn’t been super sharp as of late but all in all,he’s been a wall…if the oilers pull it off oh man…Connor absolutely deserves it he is putting his team on his back especially last 2 games."

Here are some more fan reactions on X:

"I think McD could win regardless of the champion. If Bob pitches a shut-out in Game 6, or gives up one goal on 35+ shots or something, then he'll probably take it." one fan wrote on X.

"Who should win it? McDavid hands down no debate should be made. Who might win it? Bobrovsky or Barkov if Florida wins tonight," another fan said.

"I know it’s crazy but what about Rodriguez," one user commented.

Former NHL referee Tim Peel's Conn Smythe Trophy prediction

Tim Peel made a bold Conn Smythe Trophy prediction following Game 5 on Wednesday.

Peel took to X and said:

"I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Bobrovsky isn’t going to win the Conn Smythe!"

Expand Tweet

Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 23 shots during the Panthers' defeat in Game 5. The veteran goalie was pulled in for backup Anthony Stolarz during Game 4 after giving up five goals on just 16 shots.

Despite performing well earlier in the playoffs, Peel believes Bobrovsky's recent struggles have likely removed him from contention for the Conn Smythe.

McDavid and Co. will look to win Game 6 at Rogers Place on Friday after being down 3-0 earlier on and tie the series.

Who do you think should win the trophy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.