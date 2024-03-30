"Without a doubt the worst playoff team" - NHL fans react as Capitals could steal playoff berth with -30 goal differential  

The Washington Capitals are on pace to make the NHL playoffs despite sporting one of the worst goal differentials for a playoff team in over 30 years.

Currently sitting fourth in the Metropolitan Division at 36-27-9 with 81 points, the Capitals have an alarming -30 goal differential on the season.

Fans have taken notice of Washington's dubious distinction, with one commenting on X (formerly Twitter).

"They are without a doubt the worst playoff team I've ever seen, but they are a playoff team," a fan commented.

If the playoffs started today, Washington's -30 goal differential would be the worst for a postseason club since the 1991-92 Minnesota North Stars (-32) and Hartford Whalers (-36). During that season, the top four teams from each division qualified regardless of record, with the Whalers (26-41-13) having the third-worst record league-wide.

Since 1991-92, only 12 playoff teams have had a goal differential of -10 or worse. Only three teams have made the playoffs with a -20-goal differential: the 1995-96 Blues (-29), 1996-97 Canadiens (-27) and 2011-12 Panthers (-24).

Washington sits fourth in the Metropolitan Division and one point below the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Capitals face the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena, Washington.

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals: Odds and Prediction

Boston is coming off a 3-1 home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, while Washington was routed 5-1 by the Toronto Maple Leafs in their last game.

In the 178 total meetings between these teams, the Bruins hold the edge with an 86-57-21-14 record against Washington. Boston also has a slight advantage in faceoffs (49.4%) and penalty killing (82.2%) over Washington's (46.3) win rate and penalty kill (79.2).

The odds favor the Bruins, who are -166 on the moneyline. Boston has won 62.4% of their games as the favorite at those odds or shorter. However, Washington has upset opponents 22 times as underdogs, giving them a 41.7% chance to win based on the +140 odds.

The game can be watched live on ESPN+, ALT and BSSO. Also, the game can be heard on WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5 and WFED Federal News Radio 1500 AM.