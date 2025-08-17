  • home icon
  • "Without Marner i doubt he can score 30": Maple Leafs fans react to Auston Matthews chasing legend Mats Sundin’s record next season

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 17, 2025 16:59 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Fans react to questions about Auston Matthews breaking Mats Sundin's record (image credit: IMAGN)

Auston Matthews has 401 career goals with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and is 19 goals behind Mats Sundin’s team record of 420. Sundin scored his goals in 981 games, and Matthews is expected to pass that mark next season if he stays healthy.

Matthews scored his 400th goal on April 15 against Buffalo at KeyBank Center. The Leafs won 4-0, and he became the 110th player in NHL history to score 400 goals.

Toronto fans reacted on X to Sports on Prime Canada's question on Friday.

"Will Auston Matthews pass Mat Sundin's record this season? 👀," Sports on Prime Canada tweeted.
also-read-trending Trending
"Well without (Mitch) Marner i doubt he can score 30 On top of that he has a limp wrist," one fan said.
"The only way this doesn’t happen is if he’s out for the full year in October, like who are we kidding here 😅," another fan said.
"It will be close…he’s still injured apparently?…but he’ll do it," one fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions.

"Yes Matthews will have a 20+ goal season. What is this question," a fan said.
"If he doesn’t then the leafs better have a serious talk internally about what to do with him next lol," one fan commented.
"Am I missing something? Are we asking if a 60 goal scorer can score 20 goals in a year?" another fan wrote.

Matthews has been a reliable scorer since entering the NHL with a four-goal game in 2016. He has recorded at least 40 goals six times and reached the 60-goal mark twice.

Auston Matthews talked about playing through injury last season

Speaking after Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff exit in May, Auston Matthews said he played through an injury since training camp. However, he highlighted that he expects to be fully healthy for 2025-26.

"A tough year physically," Matthews said, via NHL.com. "But I'm confident with some time off (and getting my treatment), I'm really confident I'll be back 100 percent next season... nothing for me to worry about."
Matthews missed nine games in November and six from late December to early January. He went to Germany for further medical consultation.

Last season, Matthews scored 33 goals in 67 games, a drop compared to his 69 goals and 107 points in 2023-24. The injury impacted his ability to play at his best consistently.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

