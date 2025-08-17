"Without Marner i doubt he can score 30": Maple Leafs fans react to Auston Matthews chasing legend Mats Sundin’s record next season

Auston Matthews has 401 career goals with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and is 19 goals behind Mats Sundin’s team record of 420. Sundin scored his goals in 981 games, and Matthews is expected to pass that mark next season if he stays healthy.Matthews scored his 400th goal on April 15 against Buffalo at KeyBank Center. The Leafs won 4-0, and he became the 110th player in NHL history to score 400 goals.Toronto fans reacted on X to Sports on Prime Canada's question on Friday.&quot;Will Auston Matthews pass Mat Sundin's record this season? 👀,&quot; Sports on Prime Canada tweeted.&quot;Well without (Mitch) Marner i doubt he can score 30 On top of that he has a limp wrist,&quot; one fan said.Bald Homosexual @thu44nderstormLINK@SportsOnPrimeCA Well without Marner i doubt he can score 30 On top of that he has a limp wrist&quot;The only way this doesn’t happen is if he’s out for the full year in October, like who are we kidding here 😅,&quot; another fan said.&quot;It will be close…he’s still injured apparently?…but he’ll do it,&quot; one fan wrote.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;Yes Matthews will have a 20+ goal season. What is this question,&quot; a fan said.&quot;If he doesn’t then the leafs better have a serious talk internally about what to do with him next lol,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Am I missing something? Are we asking if a 60 goal scorer can score 20 goals in a year?&quot; another fan wrote.Matthews has been a reliable scorer since entering the NHL with a four-goal game in 2016. He has recorded at least 40 goals six times and reached the 60-goal mark twice.Auston Matthews talked about playing through injury last seasonSpeaking after Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff exit in May, Auston Matthews said he played through an injury since training camp. However, he highlighted that he expects to be fully healthy for 2025-26.&quot;A tough year physically,&quot; Matthews said, via NHL.com. &quot;But I'm confident with some time off (and getting my treatment), I'm really confident I'll be back 100 percent next season... nothing for me to worry about.&quot;Matthews missed nine games in November and six from late December to early January. He went to Germany for further medical consultation.Last season, Matthews scored 33 goals in 67 games, a drop compared to his 69 goals and 107 points in 2023-24. The injury impacted his ability to play at his best consistently.