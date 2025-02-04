"Wonder if Mark Stone sent flowers" "Certainly not ideal": NHL fans react to latest Miro Heiskanen injury update, return timeline

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen had knee surgery in New York on Tuesday. Heiskanen got injured on Jan. 28 against the Vegas Golden Knights after colliding with Mark Stone.

The Stars placed him on injured reserve last Friday. It is unclear if he will return before the regular season ends. While he is out, Brendan Smith will get more playing time. Thomas Harley will take over as the power-play quarterback. NHL insider Robert Tiffin tweeted:

"Miro Heiskanen had knee surgery in New York this morning. He is month-to-month, per Pete DeBoer. Said surgery was 'successful,' but no further details for now."

Following Tiffin's tweet, several NHL fans shared their thoughts on Miro Heiskanen's news.

"Wonder if Mark Stone sent flowers,” one fan wrote.

“That's certainly not ideal....Hopefully there's a chance he can be back for playoffs,” another fan said.

"Predicting a miraculous comeback just in time to start rd 1 gm 1," another fan said.

"Please don't be a season ending injury," a fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions to Heiskanen's surgery on X (formerly Twitter:

"As an Avs fan, that is so brutal to see. Miro’s a great player. Hate to see him have to miss time like this. Invest heavy in rentals at the deadline and hopefully he’s back for playoffs," a fan posted.

"DeBoer stated he was optimistic it would be an 8 to 12 week TL, so this fits. Hopefully it won't completely end his year and he can come back for the postseason," another fan said.

"Hope he recovers successfully 🙏🏼I’m a Knights fan and I know Stoney had no ill intentions of injuring Miro 🙏🏼," one fan wrote.

Dallas Stars have continued their stellar performance after Miro Heiskanen's injury

Despite Miro Heiskanen's absence from the lineup, the Dallas Stars have continued to perform. They have won two more games following his injury and are on a five-game win streak. They defeated Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Friday and Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Sunday.

In the game against the Blue Jackets at American Airlines Center, Cole Sillinger scored first at 6:43 in the first period. Mason Marchment tied it at 13:36 with a deflection.

In the second, Dmitri Voronkov made it 2-1 at 4:58. Logan Stankoven tied it 2-2 at 6:03. Ivan Provorov gave Columbus a 3-2 lead at 12:02. Wyatt Johnston tied it 3-3 at 15:49 on a power play.

In the third, Evgenii Dadonov scored at 11:22 for a 4-3 lead. He added another at 15:47 for the final score. Casey DeSmith made 27 saves for the win.

