"Woodcroft isn’t gonna get a job" "Oh you guys, I pray for y'all": NHL fans react to Seattle Kraken hiring Dan Bylsma as new head coach

The Seattle Kraken announced Dan Bylsma as the new head coach on Tuesday. Bylsma led the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Stanley Cup title in 2009 and spent the last two seasons coaching Kraken's AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The decision has elicited mixed reactions from NHL fans on social media.

One fan commented:

"Woodcroft isn’t gonna get a job.”

This comment suggests that Jay Woodcroft, who had been considered a candidate for the Kraken job, would apparently not be getting an NHL head coaching opportunity just yet.

Another fan poked fun at the Kraken's decision to hire Bylsma and set low expectations.

"Oh you guys, I pray for y'all," one fan jokingly wrote, implying that Bylsma may not be the answer to turning the franchise around.

One fan speculated that hiring Bylsma was an experiment:

"With this decision, this should mark the end of the Ron Francis GM experiment. It’s really sad to watch the Kraken go the opposite of way the Golden Knights have," wrote on X.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Right in the middle of the Firebirds playoffs, why couldn’t this wait until after?" one fan wrote on X.

"I really liked Coach Hak and will miss him for sure...but I am so excited about Dan Bylsma! This is going to be an awesome season!" another fan wrote.

"Good luck with that. Considering the last coach didn’t deserve to get fired I’m not sure what a multiple time retread is expected to do." a user wrote.

Dan Bylsma shares his thoughts as new head coach, Seattle Kraken

In a statement announcing his hiring, Dan Bylsma expressed excitement about the opportunity and his familiarity with the organization.

“I’m excited for this opportunity and honored to join the Seattle Kraken,” Bylsma said. “I’ve been a part of this organization for three seasons and have a familiarity with a lot of the players and staff here and think we have a chance to build something special together.”

Kraken owner Samantha Holloway welcomed Bylsma to the team, praising his success over the last two seasons coaching the Firebirds.

“In addition to developing our young players, the future of the Kraken, he has also had significant NHL experience and succeeded at the highest level,” Holloway said.

Kraken GM Ron Francis highlighted Bylsma's winning pedigree and ability to develop talent as assets for the organization moving forward.

“Dan is a winner with a proven track record of developing both young and veteran talent and his leadership will help our team as we move forward,” Francis said.

With Bylsma now at the helm, the Kraken hopes he can use his NHL experience to guide the team forward.