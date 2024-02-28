"Worry about Arizona first" - NHL fans react to Gary Bettman's verdict on Winnipeg Jets' future in league

In a recent statement by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman regarding the Winnipeg Jets' future in the league, fans across the hockey community voiced their opinions and concerns. Amid speculation surrounding the team's status, Bettman's remarks shed light on the league's perspective on the matter.

'If I didn’t believe in places like Winnipeg, we wouldn’t have brought the Jets back,'" tweeted NHL news insider source X, emphasizing Bettman's confidence in Winnipeg as a viable NHL market.

Additionally, Bettman addressed the rumors circulating about Winnipeg's future.

"This is a place (Winnipeg) where hockey matters," Bettman said. "I believe that this is a strong NHL market. I believe that ownership has made extraordinary commitments to the Jets, to this arena, to the downtown area in lobbying 100s of Millions of Dollars.

"And I'm not sure why people are now speculating that somehow they are not gonna be here."

However, despite Bettman's reassurances, NHL fans wasted no time in expressing their skepticism and apprehensions. One fan tweeted:

"Worry about Arizona first," highlighting the Arena challenges faced by the Arizona Coyotes.

Another fan suggested that Gary Bettman's faith in the Jets should mirror his support for Arizona, tweeting:

"If he has half the faith in #GoJetsGo as he does with the #Yotes, it shouldn't be a concern."

Meanwhile, a more critical response emerged. The fan's tweet reads:

"What a cover-up. GTF Gary. You hate Canada. Funny how when talks of the Jets coming back in 2011 came up you did everything in your power to make sure Canada didn’t get another team."

Gary Bettman made further remarks during his Winnipeg visit

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also addressed concerns about low ticket sales and attendance at Winnipeg Jets games.

"At the end of the day, we could go through a litany of reasons, either are true or speculated to be true," Bettman said. "As to how the attendance situation got to where it is. Kind of doesn't really matter because teams go through different ups and downs. I believe that the season ticket base and the attendees will vow back to where it was."

"I was quoted in 2011 for this to work well, the building's gotta be full and that's true. ... This will get sorted out. I don't view this as a crisis, but I do believe as with any team and any market. There needs to be collaboration between the community and the fanbase and the club and I believe ultimately it will be here."

Overall, he sounded firm and hopeful for the Jets' future in Winnipeg.