“Worst brother getting paid the most” "Hell of a fleece": NHL fans react as Luke Hughes inks 7-year, $63M extension with Devils

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 01, 2025 15:07 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils - Source: Imagn
NHL Fans react as Luke Hughes signs 7-Year, $63M extension with Devils (Source: Imagn)

Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils finalized a seven-year, $63 million contract extension on Wednesday. The deal has a $9 million annual cap hit and secures Hughes as a key part of the team’s long-term plans. He has played only two NHL seasons so far, but the Devils see him as an important piece of their future.

Hughes joined the NHL after two years at the University of Michigan, where he helped the Wolverines reach the Frozen Four in both seasons. Drafted No. 4 in the 2021 NHL draft, he quickly showed why New Jersey valued him.

Fans reacted quickly when news of the deal broke. Elliotte Friedman first reported that the two sides were close, and reactions followed on X.

"Shoutout Luke Hughes agent hell of a fleece," a fan said.
"The worst brother getting paid the most is wild," another fan said.
"If they settled at $9M, what the hell was the original ask from the Hughes team😂 I don’t care the number, this just needed to get done. The cap is rising, this will be fine. It’s not a deal just for Luke, it’s a deal to atleast keep 2 of the 3 brothers in NJ," one fan pointed out that keeping Luke under contract also helps ensure the team remains tied to at least two Hughes siblings.
Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

"This term avoids a huge cloud hanging over the team. He will still have 2 years left on his deal when Jack hits free agency. The Devils will remain in the Hughes' brothers business for a long time thanks to this deal," one fan said.
"Holy shit that’s Darnell Nurse money," another fan said, referring to Nurse’s eight-year, $74 million deal with Edmonton.
"Highest paid Hughes and probably the worst one," a fan said.

Tom Fitzgerald was eager to sign Luke Hughes

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald spoke about Luke Hughes’ contract in mid-September. Hughes did not report to camp after his rookie deal ended. Fitzgerald mentioned that the situation was part of the process.

"This is part of the process," Fitzgerald said, as per Insider Amanda Stein. "We're grinding through this together. Respecting each others opinions. ...We're disappointed he's not here, he's disappointed he's not here."
Fitzgerald had mentioned that there is an urgency to reach a deal soon. He said that every day missed can affect a player. However, Fitzgerald said that Hughes wants to stay in New Jersey long term, like his brother, Jack Hughes.

"He’s excited," Fitzgerald said about the extension. "He wants to be a Devil long term, just like his brother (Jack). We’re excited about that."

The Devils see Luke Hughes as an important player, and his new contract shows the team's trust in his defensive game.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

