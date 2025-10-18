Fans reacted after the Chicago Blackhawks’ potential game-winning goal was overturned for goalie interference during Friday’s game against the Canucks.With the game tied 2-2 in the third, Tyler Bertuzzi appeared to have scored for Chicago after battling for puck in front of Canucks goalie. However, officials ruled the play as goalie interference after review, scraping the goal.The game went into a shootout and Brock Boeser scored the winner for Vancouver.Fans on social media vented their frustration over the controversial call.One fan commented:“Worst call of all time.”SouthSideDave @South_Side_DaveLINK@BR_OpenIce Worst call of all timeAnother fan wrote:&quot;So Bertuzzi ran into Lankinen a whole bunch in this game. Even scored on a play which should have been goalie interference. This was definitely soft but he still forced his stick into the pad The call on Bedard after they killed of the first call was terrible.&quot;Poppanords @mike_nordbyLINK@BR_OpenIce So Bertuzzi ran into Lankinen a whole bunch in this game. Even scored on a play which should have been goalie interference. This was definitely soft but he still forced his stick into the pad The call on Bedard after they killed of the first call was terrible.Here are some fan reactions:&quot;Can’t push the pad in, but this was also extremely soft. NHL has made it clear this year if anything at all happens in the slightest, it’s interference&quot; one fan wote,&quot;Do you just have to breathe on a goalie for it to be interference now? Cause based off the last one too, that’s what I’m gathering&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;You can see Bertuzzi’s stick make direct contact with his toe pad. I still think it’s soft and controversial, but that’s why they called it off&quot; a user commented.&quot;This genuinely makes me sick to my stomach, what's the point of a video review... refs need to be investigated.&quot; another user wrote.Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Chicago. While Spencer Knight stopped 30 shots in the loss. Jake DeBrusk and Max Sasson got goals for Vancouver. Lankinen has 31 saves in the win.Game recap: Blackhawks 3-2 SO loss against CanucksRyan Donato gave Chicago a 1-0 lead on a first-period power-play, assisted by Andre Burakovsky. Tyler Bertuzzi added a second before the period ended.Vancouver pulled one back early in the second with Jake DeBrusk’s power-play goal and later tied it when Max Sasson scored off a Filip Hronek feed.Brock Boeser then scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Canucks to a 3-2 win.