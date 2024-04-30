"Worst fan base in the league" "Real fans stay till the end": NHL community reacts to Vegas fans leaving game early during loss to Stars

After a thrilling Game 4 action between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights, which saw the Stars emerge victorious with a 4-2 win to even the series, a video shared by NHL Hall of Famer Tony X stirred up quite a storm within the hockey community.

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), captured the sight of Vegas fans leaving the game early during their team's loss to the Stars.

Naturally, the video sparked a flurry of reactions from NHL fans on Twitter.

One fan didn't hold back, commenting:

"Worst fan base in the league"

Another fan wrote:

"Real fans stay till the end"

However, not all responses were critical of the Vegas fans. One commenter defended their actions, arguing:

"This is such a lazy take. Literally every fan base would leave in this situation. In fact, the Stars fans left Game 2 after Eichel's empty net."

Others took a more scathing approach.

"Their whole fan base is fake"

Another fan painted a vivid picture of the atmosphere inside the arena, remarking:

"3-minute mark when they were down by 1, stadium sounded like a funeral. Jumbotron asking fans to get loud, entire stadium sitting down, not a clue in the world what hockey is"

Some comments took a more humorous tone, with one fan quipping:

"I was half expecting the camera to pan out after the penalty was announced and the seats would be full again. Those fans switched up quick"

Look at the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars series so far

In a thrilling start to the series, Knights captain Mark Stone made a significant impact after returning from injury, scoring alongside newcomer Tomas Hertl to secure a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars. The Golden Knights' power play proved decisive.

Facing a committed Dallas Stars club, the Golden Knights anticipated a difficult battle and answered admirably, winning 3-1 in Game 2. Jack Eichel recorded a goal and an assist. Despite a strong start from the Stars, highlighted by Mason Marchment's hard play and Jason Robertson's goal, Vegas held their ground to take a 2-0 series lead.

In an exciting overtime game, Wyatt Johnston's heroics gave the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the defending champs to trim the Knights' lead in the series to 2-1. Despite strong showings from Vegas' Brayden McNabb and Jack Eichel, Dallas capitalized on high-danger opportunities, outshooting Vegas significantly to secure a crucial win and shift momentum in the series.

Maintaining their progress, the resilient and skilled Stars came back to upstage the Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 4. The team got goals from Evgenii Dadonov, Wyatt Johnston, and Ty Dellandrea, while Jake Oettinger played a key role in a shutout. The series is now tied 2-2, and both teams will be fighting aggressively in Game 5 to secure a lead.