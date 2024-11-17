"Worst goalie on the ice every game": Fans rip into Stuart Skinner after Oilers blow lead in OT loss to Maple Leafs

Fans reacted as the Edmonton Oilers suffered a tough 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. The defeat drops Edmonton to 9-7-2 on the season.

Goals from Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Adam Henrique weren't enough for the Oilers, while Stuart Skinner saved 18 of 22 shots faced.

Following the loss, Oilers fans took to social media to vent their frustration. Many placed the blame squarely on Skinner's shoulders, with one tweeting:

"Skinner is the Worst goalie on the ice every game."

Another wrote:

"Stuart Skinner on the chopping block," on X.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Oilers better find a REAL NHL Goalie…asap! And also a Defenseman who isn’t totally clueless on the ice, over and over and over again!," one fan wrote.

"I’m glad we at least got a point, but I’ve really had enough of losing leads in the third period because of our weak links. Thanks for the loss, Bouchard. You too, Skinner. Really appreciate it! Do your jobs, it really isn’t hard," another fan wrote.

"bro, that was a save skinner should have made. i can’t keep defending him man. this goaltending isn’t going to win us anything," a user commented.

"We need a new starting goalie. We need some defencemen. Enough f*****g said. Does Bouchard even care??," another user wrote.

Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch reflects on OT loss to the Maple Leafs

The Oilers led 2-1 during the second period but were unable to hold on. The Maple Leafs battled back in the third period with two goals in 59 seconds apart from Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies to take a 3-2 lead.

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch lamented his team's third period performance.

"The first 10 minutes, I thought we were doing really well defending it," Knoblauch said about his team's effort in the third period.

"A couple mistakes weren't even scoring chances they generated, it was mistakes on our behalf. One, loose puck that's chased down, and another one's a pass that goes off our player's back end, and stays in the slot. Those two plays are just unfortunate," he added.

The two quick Toronto goals shifted the momentum in the Leafs' favor after the Oilers had controlled much of the first two periods. Leon Draisaitl's late third-period tally forced overtime before Mitch Marner scored the winner for Toronto 40 seconds in.

The Oilers will look to rebound when they take on Montreal on Monday night.

