"Worst hockey announcer" "Crime against humanity": NHL fans berate Sean McDonagh for calling Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final on ESPN

ESPN play-by-play commentator Sean McDonagh was subject to fan criticism for his play-calling during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. Fans felt his commentary lacked the warranted enthusiasm that should be there in big games like the Cup Final.

However, some fans speculated that McDonagh might have been under the weather, possibly dealing with a cold, which affected his vocal performance. Despite the possibility, fans remained largely unhappy with his commentary.

"And here's a chance for Warren Foegele. He scores! [followed by a 15-second gap with no comemntary from the booth]," Sam McDonagh's play calling on the Oilers' equalizer.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Netizens quickly pointed out the examples of McDonagh’s “horrible announcing” and let their opinion be known on social media. Following are some fan reactions from X/Twitter:

“Sean McDonagh is the worst hockey announcer I have ever heard. This dude is monotoning in the fuckin Stanley Cup Final. @espn you couldn’t find anyone better? Shit I would rather buccigross than this snoozer,” Luka Spence wrote.

“It’s actually shocking how bad this is. Sounds like he’s announcing a pre-season game ffs,” quipped one user.

Fans compared Sean McDonagh’s commentary to that of retired commentator Mike 'Doc' Emrick, who used to be a fan-favorite for his passionate and energetic calling of NHL games. Some fans commented that they missed the 77-year-old’s voice.

They mentioned that McDonaugh’s commentary seemed bland in comparison to Emrick’s.

“I will be the first to admit that I didn't appreciate what we had until it was gone... I miss Doc Emrick. Sean McDonagh calling Stanley Cup Finals is a crime against humanity, seriously. ESPN fucking blows,” wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

“Going from Dox to Sean is like going from a Lambo to a Honda Accord with a broken ignition,” quipped another user.

Fans were unhappy with his overall play calling of the entire game. Following is another example fans have cited of his "horrible announcing":

Expand Tweet

Sean McDonagh earlier missed ECF Game 2 due to illness

Sean McDonagh was absent from the booth for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final between the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers due to an "illness.” Bob Wischusen had to fill in his role with Ray Ferraro as the analyst for that particular game.

McDonough, who also called the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Avalanche and the Lightning, is a key figure in ESPN's coverage of the NHL. As part of the TV rights agreement between ESPN, Turner Sports, and the NHL, this year is ESPN's turn to broadcast the final series.

Next up, the Oilers host the Panthers for Game 4 of the title series at Rogers Arena on Saturday.