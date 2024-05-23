"Worst power play coach ever" "He's such a Leaf": Fans react to Calgary Flames and Marc Savard mutually parting ways

Calgary Flames assistant coach Marc Savard’s stay at the club has officially come to an end. The two parties mutually parted ways on Wednesday.

Flames General Manager Craig Conroy announced the news in a press briefing on May 22. He thanked Marc for his efforts and wished him success in his future endeavors.

“We would like to thank Marc for his commitment last season and also for his professionalism during this process to arrive at today’s decision. We wish Marc success with his future endeavors in the game,” he said.

Fans were quick to react to the news on social media. Some expressed displeasure with Savard’s tenure with the Flames and called out his powerplay coaching.

Following are some of the fan reactions from X:

“Worst power play coach, ever.”

“Was brought in for his powerplay expertise. Flames had one of the worst PP in the league. Parted ways means he was fired, and rightfully so. He was a bad assistant coach,” wrote one user.

Some fans addressed his possible move to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the comments. Some even defended Savard’s powerplay game.

“Oh he’s such a Leaf.”

“Ppl on here saying PP was bad, sure, but so was the players on that group, then it got a lot better once Kuzmenko arrived. He will have a solid PP unit to work with in Toronto,” wrote one fan.

Others expressed their good wishes for their former assistant coach.

“I was really hoping Mac Savard would have worked out! Thank you @MSavvy91 🔥 best of luck in the future,” wrote one fan.

“All the best, Marc!” Commented another user.

Marc Savard to join Craig Berube in Toronto: Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs appointed Craig Berube as the head coach on May 17, after firing Sheldon Keefe following their first-round playoffs elimination. Now Marc Savard is rumored to be joining Berube’s staff in Toronto.

“Savard parting ways with the Flames with a year remaining on his contract while rumours have already been swirling creates a whole lot of smoke. I would expect to see an announcement from the Maple Leafs before the week is out, if not in the next 24 hours,” reports Ben Hodgson of the Maple Leafs Daily.

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun had initially reported a move to Toronto for Savard. However, he mentioned that while it is still a possibility, it is not yet certain whether Savard will join Craig Berube’s staff with the Maple Leafs.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Savard and who will fill his shoes in Calgary.