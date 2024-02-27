"Worst Vezina winner": NHL fans react as Linus Ullmark fails to block crucial goal in loss to Seattle Kraken

The Boston Bruins lost to the Seattle Kraken 4-3 yesterday. The turning point occurred in the shootout when the Kraken’s forward Kailer Yamamoto scored against the Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark.

This was the deciding goal that tipped the scales in favor of Seattle as it overcame David Pastrnak's hat trick.

The Bruins fans attacked Ullmark on social media, specifically X.

"Worst Vezina winner of all time and it’s not even close," one fan tweeted.

Ullmark was awarded the Vezina Trophy for best goalie in the NHL last season.

Despite that, he has faced heavy criticism this season for inconsistent performance. He holds a 16-16-6 record with a .913 save percentage and 2.72 goals against average.

Fans felt Ullmark should have stopped the shot that ultimately led to Boston losing.

Below are some fan criticisms regarding Ullmark's performance:

Linus Ullmark's Bruins' 4-3 loss against Kraken

Jordan Eberle, Vince Dunn and Oliver Bjorkstrand found the back of the net for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer stopped all three Bruins shootout tries, with David Pastrnak’s attempt being one.

The Bruins (34-12-14) are now tied with Vancouver by scoring one point in this game bringing their NHL points to 82.

Here is what Pastrnak had to say about their loss against Kraken:

"If you look at the points, it's a good trip. But doesn't feel like it. You get five out of eight points and every game was overtime. It's a tough way to end it. We could have got the win, but unfortunately we didn't."

"We played a great game, then in the third period we kind of let them push. You must expect good teams will make a push and refocus. It took us until almost too late in the third period to make the push back."

"You get a few and you want to score more and more," Pastrnak said. "I'll definitely have to do some research on how to score more."

Pastrnak achieved 702 points during the game making him the 10th player from the Bruins to reach this milestone.

The Bruins next face the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden on Thursday.