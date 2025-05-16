"Worth every penny" "Do it again": NHL fans react as Stars' Jamie Benn avoids suspension for roughing Mark Scheifele, fined $5,000

Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn was fined $5,000 for roughing Winnipeg Jets’s Mark Scheifele in Game 5. This is the maximum fine allowed under the NHL’s rules. The incident happened late in the third period when Winnipeg led 3-0.

After a whistle, a fight started with Benn knocking Scheifele down with a punch. While the Jets's Scheifele looked surprised and angry, Benn received a roughing penalty and a 10-minute game misconduct and was ejected from the Stars lineup.

Jets player Brandon Tanev also received a game misconduct. Mark Scheifele got a roughing the puck penalty too, leaving Winnipeg short-handed for two minutes.

NHL Player Safety shared the post on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"Dallas’ Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for roughing Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele late in Thursday night’s game."

After the post, NHL fans reacted to the news on X.

"Do it again Benn," a fan supported Benn.

"Worth every penny," another fan commented.

"Knowing who you’re with on the ice is something people forget way too often. Scheifele got clocked and Benn will fork over pocket change for the straight right to the jaw he threw. Playoff hockey #101," one user said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter).

"NHL Player Safety is an oxymoron," one fan criticized the NHL’s player safety group.

"Thank goodness he wasn’t suspended. He’s been awful out there," commented another fan.

"Player safety doesn’t have the balls to suspend a guy who has been suspended multiple times and clearly has no regard for other players’ safety. This wing of the NHL is pathetic," a fan tweeted.

Jamie Benn fine overshadows Jets' Game 5 win as coach praises team's focus

Besides Jamie Benn’s hit on Mark Scheifele, the game also had other fights. Jason Robertson and Haydn Fleury got cross-checking penalties. There was also a big fight after the final whistle. Winnipeg won 4-0 to stop their two-game losing streak at home. They now face Game 6 in Dallas on Saturday. The Jets need to win to force a Game 7 and keep their season alive.

Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said his team came ready to play.

“Our guys, you could feel it, you could hear it, from this morning to tonight, guys just knowing they had to be at their best tonight," Arniel said via NHL.com. "I think we’ve done a good job of putting stuff behind us and focusing on what the next challenge is."

He also said the team stayed consistent from shift to shift.

“Whether that was going from the last game to tonight’s game or whether that was going from your first shift in the first period to your third shift in the second period, it was being consistent and doing those things that are going to help us have success," he added.

The fine on Jamie Benn has restarted the debate about how the NHL handles rough hits in the playoffs.

