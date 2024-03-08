"Worth every penny" "Where do I donate?": NHL fans react as Jake McCabe fined $5,000 for cross-checking Brad Marchand

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand. The NHL Department of Player Safety announced the fine, which is the maximum allowable under the CBA. This decision ignited strong reactions from hockey fans, particularly Leafs fans on X (formerly Twitter).

NHL Player Safety tweeted,

"Toronto’s Jake McCabe has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for cross-checking Boston’s Brad Marchand."

Expand Tweet

One fan said:

"Where's the link so we can contribute? A Win for McCabe, every way you look at it. Oh, and what's on the way for Marchand for inuring Knies, in that same game?"

Expand Tweet

Some fans criticized the inconsistency in NHL disciplinary actions, comparing McCabe's fine to other recent incidents. A fan pointed out the six-game suspension given to Detroit Red Wings' David Perron on Dec. 9.

"A fine for him but 6 games for Perron, the safety is broken just as much as the LTIR frauds."

Expand Tweet

"I think what you meant to say is that Jake McCabe has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for doing everyone a favor."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Captain Brad Marchand and Bruins pulled off a 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs

Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Thursday, with goaltender Jeremy Swayman making 28 saves. David Pastrnak, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie and Brandon Carlo scored for the Bruins, who now have 20 home wins this season and sit just one point behind Atlantic Division leader Florida.

Toronto's Mitch Marner scored for the Maple Leafs, but their efforts fell short against Boston's strong defensive play. Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk combined for the Bruins' first goal on a power play.

“They’re a good team and found a way to bear down. You have to give them credit. Look forward to playing them in the future, for sure,” Toronto forward Max Domi said.

Despite some physical confrontations between the teams, including a moment where Swayman challenged Toronto goalie Joseph Woll, the Bruins maintained their dominance, extending their winning streak against Toronto to seven games.

“Probably didn’t call for that, but seeing all my guys go in, it’s a team effort and we all go in,” Swayman said. “(Woll)) is my buddy. It was an opportunity but nothing happened.”

The Bruins will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in their next matchup on Saturday.