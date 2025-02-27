"Would be cool seeing him and Bedard together" - Hockey fans react as Macklin Celebrini shares his national team allegiance for 2025 IIHF Worlds

Macklin Celebrini has said he wants to play for Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. The 2024 NHL first overall pick was not part of Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster, along with the 2023 first overall pick, Connor Bedard. That tournament featured star players like Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Nathan MacKinnon.

Ad

The 2025 IIHF World Championship will be held from May 9 to 25 in Sweden and Denmark. NHL insider Arpon Basu shared this on X,

"Little tidbit from San Jose Sharks practice yesterday I forgot to post, but Macklin Celebrini said he would like to play for Canada at the world championships if asked."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Soon, NHL fans started sharing their opinions on Macklin Celebrini’s statement.

"Would be cool seeing him and Bedard together," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Driven to succeed. Not gonna bet against him making the Olympic team," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Very good. We need some good players on the team this year," a fan mentioned.

"We’re all hyped for the World Championships this year. Hope Bedard goes too," a fan wrote.

"Will be an audition for a lot of guys to get a shot at Olympic team," another fan shared.

"Put him and Bedard on a line and let them wreak havoc," a fan mentioned.

Ad

Macklin Celebrini gets an assist in Sharks' overtime loss to Jets

Macklin Celebrini recorded an assist, but the San Jose Sharks lost 2-1 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Additionally, he took three shots, played 20:17 minutes, and received two penalty minutes.

San Jose took a 1-0 lead in the first period. William Eklund scored on a power play at 15:07 with a one-timer from the right circle. Celebrini got the primary assist, tying Montreal’s Lane Hutson for the most rookie points (42).

Ad

The Sharks held their lead until the final seconds of the third period. With 26 seconds left, Josh Morrissey tied the game 1-1 with a shot from the left point. The puck bounced off the boards before reaching him.

Winnipeg completed the comeback in overtime. Mark Scheifele scored 1:33 into the extra period, knocking in a rebound from Nikolaj Ehlers’s shot. This goal made Scheifele the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with 329 goals.

The Sharks have now lost six straight games, including five in February.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama