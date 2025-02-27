  • home icon
  • NHL
  • San Jose Sharks
  • "Would be cool seeing him and Bedard together" - Hockey fans react as Macklin Celebrini shares his national team allegiance for 2025 IIHF Worlds

"Would be cool seeing him and Bedard together" - Hockey fans react as Macklin Celebrini shares his national team allegiance for 2025 IIHF Worlds

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 27, 2025 21:26 GMT
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
NHL insider shared Macklin Celebrini's opinion on 2025 IIHF World Championship (Source: Imagn)

Macklin Celebrini has said he wants to play for Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. The 2024 NHL first overall pick was not part of Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster, along with the 2023 first overall pick, Connor Bedard. That tournament featured star players like Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Nathan MacKinnon.

Ad

The 2025 IIHF World Championship will be held from May 9 to 25 in Sweden and Denmark. NHL insider Arpon Basu shared this on X,

"Little tidbit from San Jose Sharks practice yesterday I forgot to post, but Macklin Celebrini said he would like to play for Canada at the world championships if asked."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Soon, NHL fans started sharing their opinions on Macklin Celebrini’s statement.

"Would be cool seeing him and Bedard together," one fan said.
Ad
"Driven to succeed. Not gonna bet against him making the Olympic team," another fan wrote.
Ad
"Very good. We need some good players on the team this year," a fan mentioned.
"We’re all hyped for the World Championships this year. Hope Bedard goes too," a fan wrote.
"Will be an audition for a lot of guys to get a shot at Olympic team," another fan shared.
"Put him and Bedard on a line and let them wreak havoc," a fan mentioned.
Ad

Macklin Celebrini gets an assist in Sharks' overtime loss to Jets

Macklin Celebrini recorded an assist, but the San Jose Sharks lost 2-1 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Additionally, he took three shots, played 20:17 minutes, and received two penalty minutes.

San Jose took a 1-0 lead in the first period. William Eklund scored on a power play at 15:07 with a one-timer from the right circle. Celebrini got the primary assist, tying Montreal’s Lane Hutson for the most rookie points (42).

Ad

The Sharks held their lead until the final seconds of the third period. With 26 seconds left, Josh Morrissey tied the game 1-1 with a shot from the left point. The puck bounced off the boards before reaching him.

Winnipeg completed the comeback in overtime. Mark Scheifele scored 1:33 into the extra period, knocking in a rebound from Nikolaj Ehlers’s shot. This goal made Scheifele the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with 329 goals.

The Sharks have now lost six straight games, including five in February.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी