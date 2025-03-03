"Would be great, but this is fake news": Valeri Bure's wife Candace addresses rumor of Donald Trump naming her Director of Programming for PBS

NHL legend Valeri Bure’s wife, Candace Cameron Bure, did a Q&A session on Instagram on Sunday with her followers. During the session, she addressed a rumor claiming she was named the Director of Programming for PBS by Donald Trump.

While answering fan questions, one of the questions she got was if she was excited about her new job. Candace quickly shut it down, saying it was fake news.

“Being director of programming for PBS would be great, but this is FAKE NEWS,” she wrote.

She also addressed a few other questions during the session. Another fan asked if she still had her clothing line. Candace shared that she loved it and that it was successful on QVC, but she had to make some tough business decisions.

“I do hope to bring it back, possibly with a new distributor or even back to QVC in the future. I’m in continued prayer over it, waiting for God to open the right doors,” she added.

via Instagram /@candacecbure

When asked if she had ever been starstruck, Candace admitted that she was when she met Kevin Costner on live TV. She said she was so nervous that she giggled like a teenager and couldn’t even get her question out.

Valeri Bure’s wife Candace subtly hinted at supporting Donald Trump

When the U.S. presidential elections had reached their final phase, Candace Bure urged her followers to vote actively on her Instagram stories. She even shared a YouTube video of Pastor Josh Howerton on her Instagram, encouraging Christians to consider their faith when making their choice at the polls.

“Christians... If you are undecided on whether to vote or who to vote for, please watch!!” she wrote.

The sermon did not endorse any candidate by name but focused on topics often linked to Republican nominee Donald Trump’s platform. Howerton mentioned issues like traditional family structures, abortion and moral responsibility in leadership. He highlighted Trump’s role in overturning Roe v. Wade and contrasted it with policies supporting extensive abortion rights.

“Ask yourself, which candidate will best limit the taking of unborn lives?” Howerton said in the video.

The pastor also discouraged voting based on factors like appearance or identity, urging Christians to prioritize moral and religious values. He argued that believers should take responsibility for leadership to prevent policies that go against their faith.

