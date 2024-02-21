"Would have been tough to say no" - Patrick Kane opens up on his heartbreaking Blackhawks exit, desire to retire in Chicago

Patrick Kane recently opened up about his departure from the Chicago Blackhawks after 16 years with the organization. While he has moved on to the Detroit Red Wings, his return to Chicago for the first time since the trade has been highly anticipated.

Kane shares his thoughts on the changes in the Blackhawks organization, acknowledging the departure of familiar faces like Toews and the impact of owner Rocky Wirtz's passing. He recognizes the significant changes and the different dynamics within the team.

According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, Kane said:

“If you look at the organization, so much has changed from the owner to the GM … it almost seems like a different organization in some ways."

Reflecting on his departure from the Blackhawks, Patrick Kane notes that he thought he'd have more time to bid farewell to the fans. His trade to the Rangers materialized quicker than expected.

“It wasn’t the most thrilling thing to see the camera in your face coming down for like a 6 a.m. flight, but, you know, it is what it is," Kane said.

Kane admits he wasn't sure about waiving his no-trade clause initially, considering potential hip surgery and playing out the season with the Blackhawks. The idea of re-signing with the Blackhawks for life was something he would have considered if the opportunity arose, given his deep connection with the organization.

“If they came to me and said, ‘We want you to be a Blackhawk for life. Can we work something out?’ I think it probably would have been tough to say no, just because of what happened there and the success we had and just the relationship with the organization,” Kane said.

Despite the challenges and uncertainties, Patrick Kane sees the positives in stepping out of his comfort zone and experiencing new things.

“Being there for a long time and kind of being comfortable in the situation and just kind of what you do on a day-to-day basis, there’s definitely some comfort in that," Kane said. "It’s been fun to be here and try and build that with this group."

Patrick Kane's return sparks anticipation and nostalgia in Chicago

Teammates like Alex DeBrincat expressed mixed feelings about seeing Kane in a different jersey.

“When I see a picture of him in a Rangers jersey, it still looks kind of weird," DeBrincat said. "I think the Wings jersey suits him a little bit better, at least in my mind."

Philipp Kurashev and the Blackhawks' newest star, Connor Bedard, also anticipate an emotional return for Kane, with Bedard expressing excitement for the expected video tribute.

“I think it’s going to be one of the best games, best regular-season games probably of all time, I guess," Kurashev said.

It remains to be seen if Patrick Kane gets the opportunity to bid goodbye to NHL world with the Blackhawks in the near future.