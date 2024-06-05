"Wouldn’t have minded resigning" "The Oilers will sign him immediately": NHL fans react as Canucks' Ian Cole set to test free agency this off-season

Defenseman Ian Cole's departure from Vancouver Canucks as he enters the free agent market this offseason has garnered varied reactions from NHL fans. Cole joined the Canucks on a one-year, $3 million contract last offseason, tallying two goals, 11 points, 61 penalty minutes in 78 games.

However, Cole faced criticism for his performance during the Vancouver series against the Edmonton Oilers, where he struggled with a -5 rating in seven games. Despite his efforts, it was later revealed that Cole had been playing through an injury during the series which shed light on the challenges he faced on the ice.

One fan expressed skepticism about Cole's future in the league, stating:

"That guy shouldn’t play hockey."

On the other hand, another fan speculated that the Oilers might be interested in signing Cole, citing his impact during the series against Edmonton.

"The Oilers will sign him immediately. He was one of their best scorers"

Another fan predicted a potential deal for Cole with the Oilers.

"When he signs with Edmonton for 800k it will all make sense," the fan said.

In contrast, a supporter of Cole's contributions to the Canucks advocated for his return to the team.

"Was the best player for Canucks in the Oilers series. Deserves a new contract," the fan tweeted.

However, not all fans were in favor of Cole's continued presence on the Vancouver roster. One fan acknowledged his character but criticized his fit within the team.

"Good. He’s a good guy with a good heart but doesn’t fit our team he was making too many costly mistakes," the fan wrote.

"Great news, sign anywhere but Canucks," another fan said.

Elias Lindholm along with teammate Ian Cole enters Vancouver Canucks Offseason

Elias Lindholm entered the 2023-24 NHL season amid trade rumors due to struggles of Calgary Flames. With Lindholm's pending free agency, a move seemed imminent, and the Vancouver swooped in.

While expectations were high, Lindholm's season was marred by a wrist injury, leading to below-par regular-season performance with just 12 points in 26 games. However, he redeemed himself in the playoffs, scoring 10 points in 13 games as the Vancouver reached the second round.

Now, as a free agent, Lindholm is set for a potentially lucrative contract, drawing interest from several teams. As he contemplates his next move, the focus turns to what the best landing spots for the skilled center should be if he opts to part ways with Vancouver this offseason.