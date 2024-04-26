"Wrong NY team to hope for a win": NHL community reacts as French fan flies thousands of miles to support Islanders, only for team to lose

A loyal New York Islanders fan from France has made headlines. She had flown thousands of miles to attend Game 3 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes. But her team fell 3-2 and went down 3-0 in the series.

The heartbreaking story quickly made waves across NHL social media circles. Fans voiced their sympathy with the diehard European supporter.

"Wrong NY team to hope for a win,” one fan tweeted.

"Unfortunate for the fan who flew in from France because she would not receive a win during her trip to New York," another fan tweeted.

"POV: You flew to France to see the first team eliminated from the playoffs" one fan tweeted.

"can’t go home now" another fan tweeted.

"At least the game was fun… right?" A user tweeted.

"Ooof, rough trip," another user tweeted.

"Sorry, I don’t know if you’ll get it," one fan tweeted.

Pierre Engvall and Brock Nelson netted for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin conceded three goals on 14 shots and was pulled in the second period to see Semyon Varlamov stop all eight shots.

Sebastian Aho, Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov scored for the Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen made 29 saves.

New York Islanders 3-2 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes

Brent Burns opened the scoring for Carolina 4:46 into the first period. He blasted a one-timer from the right point through a screen to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead. Dmitry Orlov doubled the advantage at 10:25 after a neutral zone turnover, skating into the left circle and sniping short side to make it 2-0.

Pierre Engvall gave the New York early in the second, cutting the deficit to 2-1 by finishing a feed from Anders Lee at the top of the crease. However, Sebastian Aho restored Carolina's two-goal lead at 7:14.

Brock Nelson pulled New York back within one with 2:21 left in the second, jamming in a rebound at the side of the goal. But despite a push in the third, the Islanders could not find an equalizer.

“I thought it was a hard-fought game, there were not many chances on both sides,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said after the game. “We had a good push in the third. We had our chances and the puck wasn't bouncing our way.”

Now trailing 3-0 in the series, New York has to win four straight games against the Hurricanes to keep its season alive.