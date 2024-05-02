"Y'all look embarrassing being the reigning champs" - NHL fans react with Vegas Golden Knights on verge of elimination after Game 5 loss to Stars

Defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, who started strong in the series, are facing elimination by the Dallas Stars in Round 1.

On Wednesday night, the Stars triumphed over the Golden Knights with a 3-2 win in Game 5 at the American Airlines Center. This win marked their third consecutive victory after trailing 2-0 in the series.

Notably, it was the first home win for the Stars in the series as they lead the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in their best-of-seven-game Round 1 playoff series.

Meanwhile, NHL fans on X/Twitter had plenty of reactions to the defending champions' third consecutive defeat in the series. One fan, reacting to the Vegas Golden Knights' Game 5 loss, tweeted:

"Can yall pls get it together yall look embarrassing being the reigning champs"

Another chimed in:

"Please show up to play. You guys have had zero fire the last 3 games. You look flat and uninterested."

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

One disgruntled fan said:

"It’s looking like I might not be a Knights fan anymore"

Another Golden Knights fan voiced their opinion:

"It’s literally just eichel out there playing to win…meanwhile the rest of the roster not even paying attention…eichel giving beautiful feeds and no one there to even get the pass or out it on net…has to be exhausting"

"Give it up for patrangelo the stars "shooting star" of the game. Good job going tough guy," another commented.

"I don’t think we will win this series. It was a sloppy game tonight," one X user wrote.

The Golden Knights return to T-Mobile Arena for Game 6 on Friday.

How Dallas Stars downed Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5

Captain Mark Stone made it 1-0 for the Golden Knights four minutes into the first period after his shot deflected into the back of the net while on the powerplay.

Just 1:02 minutes later, the Dallas Stars made it 1-1, with Evgenii Dadonov scoring for the hosts before Matt Duchene extended the lead to 2-1 after scoring on the powerplay. William Carrier scored off the right post to make it 2-2-2 for the Vegas Golden Knights to finish the first period with four goals.

Jason Robertson made it 3-2 for the Stars late in the period. After a goalless third period, the Stars saw winning Game 5 3-2.

Wyatt Johnston picked up two points and Jake Oettinger made 25 saves on the night for the Stars. As for the Golden Knights, Stone and Carrier were the scorers, while Adin Hill ended the night with 22 saves.

If the Dallas Stars win Game 6 on Friday, they will qualify for Round 2 and face the Colorado Avalanche.