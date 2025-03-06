Yanni Gourde's wife Marie drops one-word reaction to husband's reunion with $76,000,000 star after being traded to Tampa Bay Lightning

Yanni Gourde has returned to the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Seattle Kraken traded him as part of a multi-team deal on Wednesday. Gourde's wife, Marie-Andree, posted a heartfelt reaction to the news on Instagram.

“Reunited,” Marie wrote in the post caption.

Enter caption

Marie was referring to Gourde teaming up with Tampa Bay star center Brayden Point.

Point is under an eight-year, $76 million contract. He played alongside Gourde until 2021, when Gourde was traded to the Kraken.

Marie reposted a photo of the two players on the ice in Tampa Bay Lightning jerseys, originally shared by Point's wife, Sydney.

Gourde was in the final year of his six-year, $31-million contract and was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He was traded to Tampa Bay alongside Kraken teammate Oliver Bjorkstrand, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Kyle Aucoin and a fifth-round draft pick in a multi-team deal.

The Kraken got Mikey Eyssimont from Tampa Bay, two conditional first-round draft picks and a second-round pick. The Red Wings got a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for retaining half of Gourde's salary.

The Lightning are one of the hottest playoff contenders in the league. They had an eight-game win streak snapped on Monday when they narrowly lost 2-1 to the Florida Panthers. However, they bounced back with a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Brayden Point had two assists in the win. Tampa Bay players Victor Hedman and Jake Guentzel scored two goals and an assist for three points.

The Lightning's next game is on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Yanni Gourde’s parents named him after the Greek musician

Yanni Gourde’s parents named him after the famous composer Yanni.

“Named after the Greek soft rock musician after his parents saw Yanni’s name in the credits of a movie they were watching when his mother was carrying him,” The Hockey News reporter Ken Campbell wrote in 2018.

Gourde has had an unconventional career. He went undrafted by the NHL and played in the minors for five seasons before making his NHL debut for the Bolts. He has scored 132 goals and 201 assists for 333 points in 581 NHL games. He has six goals and 11 assists in the 2024-25 season so far.

Gourde married Marie-Andree in 2015. The couple's first child, Emma, was born in 2018. They had another daughter, Demi Davis, in 2022.

