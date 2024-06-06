"Yassified Ed Sheeran": Oilers' Connor Brown, Corey Perry roasted by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show segment

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Fallon hosted a hilarious superlatives segment on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" featuring Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers players. He roasted superstars from the two teams announcing a series of funny mock awards to them.

Fallon started the segment with Corey Perry of Edmonton. He said:

“Our first player is from the Edmonton Oilers. It's Corey Perry. He was voted Most Likely to Streak at a Monster Truck Rally.”

Next, Fallon introduced Spencer Knight from the Panthers. Knight was awarded "Most Likely to Fall Asleep on a 7-Eleven Hot Dog Roller."

Edmonton netminder Calvin Pickard was also on the receiving end of Fallon’s jokes:

“Next up from the Oilers is Calvin Pickard. He was voted Most Likely to have just said, ‘I'm thinking of a number between one and murder.’”

Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Panthers was next:

“He was voted most likely to joust you at a renaissance fair."

Matthias Janmark of Edmonton was awarded "Most Likely to Have a Lost Jewelry Box That Says ‘Matty’s Little Secrets.’" Tobias Bjornfot of the Panthers received the title "Most Likely to Be a Former Child Actor Who Grew Up and Got Arrested Outside a Gas Station."

“I love that guy. He was on Brother's Keeper. I love that guy,” Fallon added.

Ryan McLeod of Edmonton was given the superlative "Most Likely to Be the Final Boss in ‘Middle Part: The Video Game,’" a nod to his formidable presence and hairstyle.

“And finally from the Oilers is Connor Brown. He was voted ‘Yassified Ed Sherran.’” said Jimmy Fallon.

The Oilers weren't the only NHL stars roasted by Jimmy Fallon

This is not the first time Fallon has resorted to roasting NHL players. Last month, he introduced players in a similar superlatives segment.

Chris Tanev from the Dallas Stars was voted most likely to say, 'You're wearing that to your anniversary dinner at Chili's,' while Radek Faksa was voted most likely to be watching a third-rate magician hit on his mom.

Jimmy Fallon then moved on to Troy Stecher of Edmonton and Evan Rodrigues of the Panthers, both receiving equally funny superlatives. Fallon kept the laughs coming with Filip Chytil from the New York Rangers and wrapped up with Kaapo Kakko, who was voted most likely to be named after a discontinued Ikea toilet.