'You were a dream': Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla recaps offseason family vacation in Portugal

After a long, gruelling NHL season, players are spending some quality time with their families. Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and his family, including his wife, Mikayla, and two sons, Aiden and Chase, are enjoying their Portugal trip.Mikayla shared with her fans wholesome pictures from their getaway. The first photo was her beaming with joy as her husband kissed her on her cheeks. Other snaps included the four of them in different places, sharing smiles and posing for the camera.&quot;Thanks Portugal, you were a dream,&quot; Mikayla wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe family often take trips to enjoy time together. They vacationed in Hawaii in February, and Mikayla's carousel post consisted of some breathtaking scenery and pictures of lavish food. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast offseason, the family went to France to embrace the European summer. They visited famous places, and also went to Disneyland. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe break was much needed for Nurse. He is coming off after another long postseason that ended in consecutive Stanley Cup Finals defeats to the Florida Panthers.As the offseason began, Edmonton reportedly considered the possibility of trading Nurse. He is signed until 2030 with a $9.25 million annual average value cap hit. When asked by Oilers management whether he would like to waive his no-trade clause, Nurse declined.The defenseman has been one of the cornerstones of the team's blueline. However, Edmonton is dealing with cap constraints after it secured Evan Bouchard to a four-year $42 million contract. Connor McDavid's extension is also pending.The Nurses attended Leon Draisaitl's wedding after vacationDarnell and Mikayla Nurse, along with their kids, didn't need to go far after their Portugal trip. They went to Les Baux-de-Provence in France, and attended Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins' wedding. Desjardins posted a story on her Instagram of all the bridesmaids and groomsmen arriving at the Domaine de Manville.Mikayla Nurse's Instagram Story (Source: mikayla.nurse)Some Oilers players and their families were also present on July 22 for former teammate, Warren Foegele's, wedding. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs the offseason continues, more players and their families are expected to go on vacations and spend more time together.