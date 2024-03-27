"You could get 6 Costco hotdogs and drinks for that" - NHL fans left stunned by price for mini dog at Winnipeg Jets game

NHL fans were left stunned recently when a photo of a mini hot dog sold at a Winnipeg Jets game surfaced on social media. The fan who posted the picture on Reddit captioned it:

"Jets mini dog for $9 Canadian."

Many fans were shocked by the price of the mini hot dog, with some emphasizing the exorbitant costs of food and drinks at sporting events. One fan shared a "life hack." He said:

"Simple life hack you all might want to try. I’ve been doing this for years, and it’s saved me a fortune. What I do is, I eat dinner at home before the game. Then I don’t need to buy overpriced food at the arena’s concession stands."

Another fan humorously remarked on the portion size:

"You could fit the 14 french fries for $8 from the Canucks arena into the other half of that container for the ultra disappointing combo."

Additionally, some fans pointed out the pressure and difficulty of challenging such purchases at the moment.

Winnipeg Jets lost 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers

In a thrilling matchup, Zach Hyman scored his 51st goal of the season in overtime, securing a 4-3 victory for the Edmonton Oilers over the struggling Winnipeg Jets, who suffered their fourth consecutive loss.

Hyman's winning goal was his 200th career goal, extending his four-game scoring streak. Connor Brown also scored for the Oilers, as did Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Despite a strong rally in the third period with goals from Brenden Dillon and Sean Monahan, the Jets couldn't avoid defeat. Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness expressed mixed feelings:

"The first period shows you how good we can be and then the second period just shows you how bad we are when we get away from the way we’re supposed to play."

The Oilers' victory halted their two-game losing streak, while the Winnipeg Jets look to bounce back against the Vegas Golden Knights in their upcoming game.