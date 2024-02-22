"YOU GOIN' TO JAIL NOW" - Hockey fans react as Swiss league player punching ref square in the face

Hockey fans worldwide were left stunned and outraged after a shocking incident unfolded during a Swiss League game. HC Ambri-Piotta's Tobias Fohrler was captured on video punching linesman Sandro Gurtner square in the face.

The footage, shared by a hockey fan with the username @Sea_Yam_3088, quickly went viral on Reddit, sparking intense reactions from viewers. In the video's caption, Fohrler's actions were described as an altercation that escalated into violence during the game between HC Ambri-Piotta and HC Ajoie.

NHL fans were quick to express their outrage and disbelief at Fohrler's actions, with many taking to social media to voice their opinions. One fan expressed,

"I love how the opposing player just laughed at how fucking stupid that was."

Another fan invoked humor to convey their shock, referencing a popular internet meme by exclaiming,

"YOU GOIN' TO JAIL NOW, YOU GOIN' TO JAIL NOW"

However, amid the humor, one fan said,

"He looks so docile and confused afterwards that I can't decide if he mistook the linesman for the player he was mad at, or he's just a throbbing hard on of a moron."

The brawl reportedly began when Fohrler got into a heated argument with Eric Gélinas, a member of the opposite team. However, things changed dramatically when Fohrler turned his wrath on linesman Sandro Gurtner, throwing a punch directly to the official's face.

In response to this egregious act of violence, Tobias Fohrler has been provisionally suspended for two games, pending further investigation and disciplinary action.

Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr's beef with rapper Drake

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr had a memorable weekend in Pittsburgh, with his No. 68 jersey raised to the rafters ahead of a Penguins game. Despite the team's loss, Jagr practiced with them and delivered a memorable speech.

However, reports suggest he unintentionally incurred the wrath of rapper Drake, who was also in town for a concert.

Drake was reportedly dissatisfied to learn that Jagr received the hotel's best rooms instead of him. Multiple sources, including The Athletic's Josh Yohe and The Hockey News' Nick Horwat, confirmed the incident.

While Drake's reaction may seem excessive, Jagr's status as a hockey icon likely earned him priority.