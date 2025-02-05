"You make the world a better place": Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla pens heartfelt message on Oilers D-man's 30th birthday

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse celebrated his 30th birthday on Tuesday. On the special occasion, his wife Mikayla Nurse penned a special birthday message for her beau.

Mikayla shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram featuring several special moments of their life, from their high school days to their engagement and wedding. In the caption, she wrote:

“Holy I blinked and 13 years of birthdays celebrated have come and gone! Happy 30th to my favourite person on the planet. You make the world a better place. I’m so lucky to spend everyday with you by my side as my other half.

“Your smile and laugh lights up any room, your dance moves and djing skills are unmatched. I have loved growing up from teenagers to adults and now as parents together. Those boys are so lucky to have and learn from you. I could say so much more, but that’s enough for instagram. I love you 🤍”

Darnell and Mikayla have been together since 2011, having met at St. Mary’s College in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. They got engaged in October 2020 and married in 2022.

The couple has two sons. Their first son, Aiden Nurse, was born in May 2021, while their second, Chase Nurse, was born on Sept. 6, 2023.

Mikayla Marrelli is a professional dancer. She has trained at prestigious programs in Canada and the U.S., including Interlochen Center for the Arts and Debbie Allen’s summer intensive.

She graduated with honors from Ryerson University’s BFA dance program and has performed with the Toronto Blue Jays and the dance company Gadfly. She has also appeared in films like Stage Fright and Work It.

Darnell Nurse’s family is often in attendance during his games

Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla and their two sons regularly attend the Oilers' games at Rogers Arena. Earlier last week, Mikayla, shared a few special moments from their time at the arena during Edmonton’s game against the Buffalo Sabres on Instagram stories.

In her first story, Mikayla shared a photo of their son Aiden wearing Darnell’s #27 Oilers jersey. Aiden was seen pressing against the glass while watching his father play.

Mikayla's second post featured a short video of Darnell interacting with young fans. He fist-bumped children who lined up to meet their favorite players and adorably ruffled one child’s hair.

Darnell Nurse and the Oilers went on to win the game 3-2 on the night. Darnell assisted on the game-winning goal, setting up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ shot to break a 2-2 tie in the third period.

