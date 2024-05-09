"You can't pay Mitch Marner $12 million" - Paul Bissonnette opines Toronto Maple Leafs' Stanley Cup chances depend on forward's new contract

Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner's new contract will determine Toronto's Cup chances. According to NHL insider Paul Bissonnette, Toronto cannot afford to break the bank on Marner’s new deal if the team is serious about winning the Cup.

Bissonnette stated:

"If you want to win a Stanley Cup, you can’t pay Mitch Marner 12 million dollars."

The comments come on the heels of yet another failed postseason run. The Leafs managed to come back from a 3-1 deficit against the Boston Bruins, but the Buds ultimately came up short in Game 7.

Bissonnette speculated that a change in head coaches is on the horizon, while team President Brendan Shanahan may also be on the way out.

Per Bissonnette’s rationale, the Leafs should keep Auston Matthews and William Nylander and build a team around them. By saving the $12 million that Mitch Marner hopes to get, Toronto can spread that money across a number of useful impact players.

Maple Leafs’ GM Brad Treliving faces several tough decisions this summer. Mainly, the biggest hurdle Treliving faces is Mitch Marner’s impending free agency. While Toronto can afford to financially pay Marner $12 million per season, doing so would create major salary cap constraints for the team.

As Bissonnette points out, the time may have come for the Leafs to start over, considering that recent Cup-winning teams lack players making over $10 million per season.

Mitch Marner is a 'world class talent'

Bissonnette referred to Mitch Marner as a “world class talent,” as a hockey player and a person.

However, Bissonnette cautioned that fans should not take Marner’s comments about being treated as gods too seriously. Bissonnette feels that Marner genuinely cares about the fans in Toronto and would like to see success come to the team and city.

Bissonnette’s words echo the sentiment that Marner should be allowed to play out his contract in Toronto. If Marner plays well in the playoffs, he should be considered; otherwise, Marner could get the deal he seeks elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Bissonnette also opined that the Leafs’ fans need patience. They have one more year of Marner and captain Jonh Tavares’ large contracts to contend with. After shedding those two deals, the Leafs would have the flexibility needed to build a team that complements Matthews and Nylander.