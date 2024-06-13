"You can't be too picky with your shot": Oilers legend Jason Strudwick opines Connor McDavid should not be selfish in scoring goals against Panthers

On Wednesday, Oilers legend Jason Strudwick appeared on "SC with Jay Onrait" to discuss the importance of teamwork for Connor McDavid. The Edmonton Oilers will prepare for their must-win Game 3 against the Florida Panthers to gain their confidence. Strudwick mentioned the immense pressure on McDavid heading into the crucial game.

"He's got to find a way to get on the score sheet, and that starts with getting the puck to the net more often," Strudwick said.

He noted that McDavid's line needs to help by driving the middle of the ice more aggressively.

"It's not easy—Florida does a great job keeping their sticks on the ice and defending tightly. At times, you can see him staying on the outside, and the Panthers are doing a great job of keeping him there."

Strudwick advised McDavid to take more shots and not be overly selective with his opportunities.

"He needs to be more willing to shoot when there's an opportunity, whether it's him, his teammates, or even guys at the point. If you see a shot, take it. Don't hold onto the puck too long. You can't be too picky with your shot selection against the Panthers."

In Monday's 4-1 loss to Florida, McDavid recorded his team-leading 27th assist of the playoffs. He assisted Mattias Ekholm's first-period goal, added three shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in 25:59 ice time. Florida has effectively contained Edmonton's star, limiting the Oilers to one goal in two games. McDavid and the Oilers have failed to score on seven power-play opportunities.

Connor McDavid and Oilers face a must-win Game 3

As Edmonton hosts Florida for Game 3 on Thursday, Connor McDavid will try to avoid a three-game deficit. He leads the Oilers with 32 points, including five goals, in 20 playoff games.

For the Oilers' this game will be more difficult to win. They have already lost two games: one with a shutout and one 4-1. So there's a major lack of confidence. Sergei Bobrovsky has become a big mountain blocking their way.

“Our group has willed our way out of situations, and we have the opportunity to do that in this series as well,” McDavid said (via Globalnews.ca). “I look forward to the opportunity, one last time, for our group to find a way to dig our way out.”

The Oilers' players Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse also didn't practice on Wednesday. Kane is facing hip-related issues and Nurse is undisclosed. This is not a good sign for the team, but they should regroup against all odds.