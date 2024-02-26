"You're a very deserving man": Michael Jordan's heartfelt message for Chris Chelios on his Blackhawks jersey retirement night

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan couldn't attend this weekend's ceremony honoring former Blackhawks star Chris Chelios due to a family tragedy. Scheduled to make a rare public appearance at the United Center in Chicago, he sent his regards via a video message displayed on the jumbotron.

In the video, Jordan could be seen expressing his regret for missing the event, citing a death in the family. He also conveyed his admiration for Chris Chelios, stating:

"Hey man, unfortunately, Chelios, I can't make it again this week. I tried for the ring of honor. I couldn't make it then. I had a death in the family for Sunday, but look, you're very deserving, man. And I'm very proud to see your jersey up there with my jersey. You know, you and I have been friends for almost 30 years."

Jordan and Chelios share­ a deep friendship from the­ir 1990s Chicago days. While Jordan found success with the Bulls, Chelios found it with the Blackhawks. Though absent, Jordan's vide­o paid touching tribute to their enduring bond­.

The former player also skipped the­ Bulls' Ring of Honor ceremony, reporte­dly due to tensions with former teammate Scottie Pippen.

Chris Chelios had a storied 26-ye­ar career. He won thre­e Stanley Cups and ente­red the Hockey Hall of Fame­ in 2013. His jersey retire­ment was a milestone, becoming the ninth Blackhawk to re­ceive this honor.

Chris Chelios reflects on legendary career: From Chicago kid to hockey icon

On his jersey retirement night, Chris Chelios shared poignant reflections on his remarkable journey from a Chicago kid to a hockey icon. Expressing his humility, he stated:

"I'm not going to say it's a dream come true because it was never a dream."

Instead, his aspiration was simply to make it to the NHL, driven by his unwavering love for the game. Surrounded by loved ones and former teammates, Chelios was visibly moved by the outpouring of support, acknowledging the crowd's chants of "Cheli! Cheli!" as his No. 7 ascended into the rafters of the United Center.

"As a kid growing up in Chicago, I didn't have any expectations of becoming a professional hockey player." He remarked, reflecting on his upbringing.

With multiple seasons in the NHL, Chelios was renowned for his tenacity and leadership ability. Former teammate Jeremy Roenick lauded him as:

"The ultimate competitor, the ultimate leader, and ultimate friend."

Chris Chelios' dedication extended beyond the rink, evident in his rigorous workout routines and vibrant nightlife.

Among the attendees were notable figures like Wayne Gretzky, Eddie Vedder, Dennis Rodman, and Cindy Crawford. Reflecting on his career, Chelios quipped:

"I think I'm a better party planner than I am a hockey player."