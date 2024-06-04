"You're doing lord's work" "Get him to stay": NHL fans react to reporter's best attempt at convincing Nikita Zadorov to stay with Canucks

NHL fans have reacted to a picture of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov golfing with Canucks reporter Dan Murphy. Zadorov was acquired by the Canucks this season and immediately became a fan favorite as well as a solid defenseman. However, he's a pending free agent so Canucks fans have been clamoring to get him re-signed.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Following Dan Murphy's tweet, Canucks fans responded to it, hoping that meant the Russian would stay.

Expand Tweet

"you're doing the lord's work murph," a fan wrote.

"he's staying get him to stay," another fan added.

The consensus among Canucks fans is that they are hoping Zadorov will re-sign with the team.

Expand Tweet

"he’s still in town. Doesn’t seem like someone who’s going anywhere does it," a fan wrote.

"He really doesn’t want to leave does he… I really hope they can find a reasonable deal for him," a fan added.

"Tell him I’ll chip in 5 bucks, a case of beer and will Buy his jersey if he stays!," another fan wrote.

Zadorov finished off his two-year deal that paid him $7,500,000 total. He is a pending free agent and according to DailyFaceoff, they project the defenseman to get a five-year deal worth $5.3 million.

Nikita Zadorov focused on 'term' in free agency

Nikita Zadorov is hoping to land a long-term deal in free agency.

Zadorov is 29 and has played for four teams in the last five seasons. With that, the Russian says he wants to get a long-term deal for stability for his family.

“For me, the main focus is the term, for sure,” Zadorov told Sportsnet in a one-on-one interview after last week’s year-end press conferences. “I feel like I can play until 35 or 36 easily, on a high level. I think my body can do that. It's not like I'm injury prone.

"I feel like I can get to another level of leadership and hockey as well when I know I'm in this team (long-term). It's just going to be easier mentally and physically as well, so I don't have to move my family around.”

With the Canucks last season, Zadorov recorded five goals and nine assists for 14 points in 54 games. In the playoffs, he added four goals and four assists for eight points in 13 games.