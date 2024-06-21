"You're making me crazy" - Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem raves about Connor McDavid's incredible run in Stanley Cup Final

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem praised Connor McDavid's performance in the ongoing Stanley Cup Final. Despite being a Florida Panthers fan, Haslem admired McDavid's incredible run.

"Connor McDavid, you're making me crazy. Yes, I'm in awe. I didn't know you could do that on skates. And I didn't know you could do that with a hockey stick," Haslem said.

Expand Tweet

Trending

McDavid has scored 42 points in the ongoing playoffs so far. Only Wayne Gretzky (47 points in 1985 and 43 in 1988) and Mario Lemieux (44 in 1991) have more points in a single postseason.

McDavid's playmaking has been historic too. He assisted on 34 goals, breaking Gretzky's record of 31 assists from 1988. Gretzky also had 30 assists in 1985, but McDavid surpassed both marks.

In the Stanley Cup Final, Connor McDavid had consecutive four-point games. He scored one goal and three assists in Game 4 against Florida. In Game 5, he followed with two goals and two assists. This feat had never been achieved in Stanley Cup Final history.

McDavid set a record for points in a two-game span in the same series. He recorded eight points, surpassing the previous record of seven. It was held by Lemieux in 1991, Gretzky in 1988 and Coffey in 1985.

Connor McDavid's total points this season and his impact on Oilers game

Connor McDavid has been leading the Oilers' playoff surge, particularly in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Panthers. After going scoreless in Game 1, McDavid tallied three goals and eight assists in five games, including two goals and two assists in Game 5, leading to a 5-3 victory.

McDavid has a career-best 174 points in 99 games this season. This is the most by anyone in a single NHL season since Lemieux's 188 points in 1995–96. Last season, McDavid had 173 points in 94 games.

This will be the fourth consecutive season he leads the NHL in points, including both the regular season and postseason.

McDavid's impact on the Oilers is clear. When he scores, they usually win. This season, he got points in 82 games, and the Oilers won 72% of those. When McDavid didn't score in 17 games, the Oilers only won 18% of the time.

The Oilers overcame an early 3-0 series deficit and with McDavid’s record-breaking contributions, the series now stands at 3-2.

The Oilers strive to become just the second team to recover from a 3-0 deficit in the Finals. The '42 Maple Leafs are the only team in NHL history to overcome a 3-0 deficit and win the Stanley Cup.