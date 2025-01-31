"You’re simply unstoppable": Tyler Seguin's wife Kate pens heartfelt birthday note for husband on his 33rd birthday

Dallas Stars alternate captain Tyler Seguin turned 33 on Friday and his wife Kate greeted him with a heartfelt Instagram post. Kate, who recently gave birth, also shared how proud she was of Tyler’s grit and determination, calling him “unstoppable.”

On Jan. 22, the couple announced the birth of their first child, a girl they named Wren Katherine.

“To my husband, and now our girl dad, Happy Birthday 🥹. Each year that passes, I somehow fall more and more in love with you. This past year brought us incredible memories of becoming parents and the blessing of our sweet Wren,” Kate captioned.

She also shared her love for Tyler and how she was inspired by seeing how he overcame adversity and hurdles in the past year.

“Watching you become a dad brings tears to my eyes… you are such a natural.” Kate wrote. “I’m not surprised by that at all. Like every other part of your life, you’re simply unstoppable. Having surgery after surgery and the most recent just weeks before our daughter arrived, you’ve leaned into your grit and determination to come out even stronger…

"somehow finding energy for endless diaper changes and early morning cuddles with our girl. Wren is so blessed to have you as her dad and I am so blessed to have you as a husband. As we close the books on 32, I can’t WAIT to see what 33 has in store for you 😚✨💫”

Tyler, who is facing a lengthy period on the injured reserve list after undergoing hip surgery in December, commented on his wife’s post.

“This better of been pre timed and u better still be sleeping 😂 love you mama ♥️,” Tyler wrote.

Before the surgery, Tyler had nine goals and 11 assists in 19 games.

Kate and Tyler Seguin welcome the birth of their daughter

Kate and Tyler Seguin posted a special update on Instagram about bringing their daughter home from the hospital on Jan. 22. It included a carousel of photos showing Wren being introduced to their three dogs.

“Seguin family, party of six! Gerry, Cash, and Marshall are so excited about their baby sister!" Kate captioned.

She also posted a photo montage documenting the journey back from the hospital.

Kate shared how Tyler had been helping out in her post on Friday. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child in July.

