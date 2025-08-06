"You signed this motherf**er, could have re-signed Jack Roslovic" - Ex NHLer bluntly questions Nikolaj Ehlers' $51M Hurricanes deal

The Carolina Hurricanes signed former Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers on July 3 after he became the top free agent available. The 29-year-old had 24 goals and 39 assists for 63 points, while missing 13 games, last season. He was only a point short of his career high.

The Hurricanes noted his production and agreed to sign him to a six-year, $51 million contract. However, former NHL defenseman James Wisniewski questioned the Hurricanes’ decision to sign Ehlers to a six-year deal.

On episode No. 217 of the Empty Netters podcast, he noted Ehlers' production last season. Wisniewski compared that to Jack Roslovic’s 22 goals and said the unrestricted free agent could have been signed for much less.

"That Jack Roslovic! Fu**ing 22 goals? (But) you signed this motherf**ker for 49 million (correct $51.00M)," Wisniewski said. "You could probably resign Jack Roslovic with 22 goals; he had two more goals."

He called the $8.5 million per year contract too high for the production. Wisniewski suggested cheaper players could offer similar value.

"For seven and a half million, and then you let him go to free agency," Wisniewski said. "I guarantee you he would had done 4-year at 4M."

In the playoffs, Ehlers scored five goals in eight games, while Roslovic scored only one in nine. Furthermore, Ehlers has scored 20 or more goals in eight of his 10 NHL seasons, but Roslovic has only reached that level twice.

Nikolaj Ehlers's excitement to join the Hurricanes and its positives

After an impressive career with the Jets, where he played 10 seasons, Nikolaj Ehlers seems excited to join the Hurricanes. Speaking for the first time after signing a new contract, he called Carolina a tough opponent and praised their young players.

"Very excited about the team in Carolina," Ehlers said, via NHL.com. "They've been a tough team to play against in the past (during time with Jets). I like all the young players that are there, and the interest that Carolina has shown ... helped a lot in the decision-making and made me very excited."

The Jets won the Presidents’ Trophy but lost in the second round to the Dallas Stars last season. They had 116 points but fell in Game 6 overtime. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes finished second in the Metropolitan Division and reached the Eastern Conference Final.

Carolina has made the playoffs seven straight years, winning at least one series each time. Winnipeg reached the second round for the first time since 2021. So, Ehlers has joined a team with consistent playoff experience.

