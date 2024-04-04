"You’ve got the wrong damn coach" - John Tortorella addresses lashing out at Flyers players post Islanders defeat

Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella has stirred controversy with his recent remarks and actions, particularly after the loss to the New York Islanders. During a press conference on Wednesday, Tortorella passionately discussed his coaching approach.

Over the last few weeks, Tortorella's actions have drawn attention, from scratching captain Sean Couturier for two games to walking away when questioned about goaltender Felix Sandstrom's performance.

He also apologized for his initial reaction and openly criticized the team for what he termed as a "soft" performance in the loss against the Islanders. Notably, Tortorella faced a suspension and a fine of $50,000 in March for unprofessional conduct during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Some might speculate that Tortorella's approach is wearing thin, especially in his second season with the Flyers. Here's what Tortorella said about his coaching method:

"It comes down to, ‘Oh, they're going to quit on him.’ It follows me around. And so be it." (via TSN)

Addressing concerns about players potentially quitting due to his coaching style, Tortorella expressed:

"If a player is going to quit on me because I'm trying to make them better people or better athletes, you've got the wrong damn coach here. And you're got the wrong damn people here. My job is, I'm going to push athletes."

John Tortorella on the situation surrounding the Flyers

Despite being in a rebuilding phase, the Flyers have maintained a playoff spot for much of the season, but a recent winless streak has seen their grip slip considerably.

John Tortorella expressed his frustration:

"I have other things on my mind that I don't give you. I was in control the other night. What I said, I meant. And, quite honestly, when I watch the tape now I'm more concerned than just the second period. Because of, I'm so proud of the team getting here."

"I guess now the narrative out there is I've heard from other people (is): They're young. They're not supposed to be here. Bulls--t. We're here. We're here. Face it. And let's be better."

He concluded, addressing his frustration:

"We have to be at a different level. That's my frustration with me, and that's my frustration with the team. And if people can't handle it, so be it."

John Tortorella replaced goaltender Samuel Ersson during Monday's game and turned to newcomer Ivan Fedotov. His intention was clear: he wanted to shake things up and demand more from the team.