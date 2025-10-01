"You will forever be a Stanley Cup Champion" "Number 6 to the rafters": NHL fans react as veteran D-man retires after 17 NHL seasons

Veteran NHL defenseman Erik Johnson has retired after 17 seasons in the league. He was drafted at No. 1 by St. Louis Blues in 2006 and also played for the Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers. Johnson finished his career with 95 goals and 253 assists in 1,023 games. He scored five points with a +1 rating in his final season.Colorado congratulated Johnson on X, calling him “one of a kind” and thanking him for his time with the team.&quot;Erik Johnson, you are one of a kind. Thank you for all that you've done in burgundy and blue, and congrats on your retirement,&quot; the Avalanche tweeted on Wednesday.NHL fans shared their appreciation for his contributions on and off the ice.&quot;Thank you EJ! You will forever be a Stanley Cup Champion!,&quot; a fan wrote.CodyGaming🏃‍♂️ @CodyGaming2025LINK@Avalanche Thank you EJ! You will forever be a Stanley Cup Champion!&quot;Number 6 to the rafters, immediately,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Congrats, EJ! Best of luck in retirement,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;EJ saw the darkest days with this team, stuck with it and got to witness the peak of hockey. Happy hes retiring wearing the burgundy and blue,&quot; one fan commented.Here more reactions on X.&quot;Congratulations @6ErikJohnson wishing you all the best,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Even if it was for a short period, we’re still so glad we got you back EJ, forever an Av,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;EJ will be forever remembered. His attitude and locker room presence are unparalleled. He's a great guy on and off ice, I wish nothing but the best for him in retirement! Fly, Condor! Fly!!,&quot; a fan wrote.Erik Johnson thanks fans and teams as he retires from NHLErik Johnson announced his retirement with a message shared on NHL.com. He thanked every team he played for, with special mention of the Colorado Avalanche and their 2022 Stanley Cup win.“After 18 incredible years in the NHL, I am retiring with a heart full of gratitude,” Johnson said. “To the St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers and most of all the Colorado Avalanche: thank you for the opportunities and memories, especially the 2022 Stanley Cup. &quot;He also thanked his family and friends for their support throughout his career.“Hockey has been my life, and I’m grateful for every second,” Johnson said.Johnson is stepping away from game with respect and memories.