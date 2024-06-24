"You will pass tomorrow I got faith": NHL fans melt over 15-year-old Connor McDavid's sincere tweet from 2012

Connor McDavid led the Edmonton Oilers on an uphill climb to bring the Stanley Cup Final series to Game 7. With Oilers fans rallying behind their captain, McDavid has all the support from Edmonton to bring home the trophy.

Recently, one of Connor McDavid’s old tweets from 2012 has been making rounds on the internet. The post in question dates back to the time when McDavid was only 15 years old and still a student.

“Last exam tomorrow #finally,” tweeted Connor McDavid on June 13, 2012.

The 12 years old tweet has received warm reception among the Oilers nation, who extended their good wishes and sweet messages to their captain in the comment section of the post. Following are some fan reactions from X/Twitter:

“YOU WILL PASS TOMORROW I GOT FAITH”

“12 years later, you're about to win a Stanley Cup. That is - if you do well on that exam tomorrow. #LetsGoOilers,” wrote one fan.

“Ace that f**kin exam tomorrow buddy haha LFG!!!” Commented another user.

More warm wishes poured in. Fans sent their love to the Oilers captain and urged him to bring the Stanley Cup to Edmonton.

“Good luck tomorrow Connor! You got this.”

“Bring the cup back to where it belongs !!! #loyaltotheOil” commented one fan.

“You're going to ace it! #LetsGoOilers! Enjoy!” Wrote another user.

Connor McDavid opens up on personal journey to the Stanley Cup Final

The Oilers had their last practice ahead of Game 7 on Sunday. Following the practice session, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl answered reporters’ questions during a media availability in Sunrise.

When asked to describe the long-term journey of his career leading up to the current moment, McDavid mentioned the ups and downs he has had to go through to reach the present point in his career. The Oilers captain said:

“I could do a lot with that question. That's a pretty broad question. Um, what's it like? You know, it's been a long road to get to this point.”

“It's been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of lessons along the way. A lot of lessons. But it takes a lot, it really does,” he added.

McDavid was then asked about his experience of the past week and how the team handled the pressure and the process of proving doubters wrong after being down 0-3 in the series. In response, he said that his team had played some of their best hockey lately.

“Yeah, it's been fun. It's been fun to be a part of,” Connor McDavid said. “The group has played some of our best hockey over the course of the last seven, eight days. So, we feel good about where things are at, but with that being said, it comes down to one game.”

The Panthers will host Edmonton at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.